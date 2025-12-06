Newcastle vs Burnley: XI For The Magpies' Crucial Home Clash Against Burnley
Newcastle will host Burnley at St James' Park for the 15th Premier League Matchday, where they will try to climb the mid-table against a weak Burnley team.
Newcastle will continue their season, facing Burnley in an important match, after the last Premier League one, where they drew 2-2 with Tottenham at St James' Park.
The Magpies sit now 12th in the Premier League standings, in which Arsenal leads right now, but other teams like Tottenham, Brentford, and Bournemouth are waiting for any slip from Newcastle, looking to overtake positions.
The last time Newcastle faced Burnley in a Premier League match was more than a year ago, with Newcastle winning 4-1.
However, injuries have struck both teams severely before this clash, changing everything before the match and how it is expected to unfold.
Key players like Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, and Sven Botman will be out for Newcastle. Meanwhile, Burnley will be without Axel Tuanzebe, while Hannibal Mejbri is suspended.
Possible Starting XI’s for Newcastle vs Burnley
Eddie Howe’s starting lineup will have some changes after recent games, but physical for others who played in midweek fixtures.
According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Newcastle vs Burnley at St James' Park.
Newcastle United
- Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale.
- Defenders: V. Livramento, M. Thiaw, D. Burn, and L. Hall.
- Midfielders: J. Willock, B. Guimarães, and J. Ramsey.
- Attackers: A. Elanga, N. Woltemade, and A. Gordon.
Burnley
- Goalkeeper: M. Dúbravka.
- Defenders: K. Walker, H. Ekdal, M. Estève, and Q. Hartman.
- Midfielders: J. Cullen, F. Luís, J. B. Larsen, L. Ugochukwu, and J. Anthony.
- Attackers: Z. Flemming.
For Newcastle players like Bruno Guimarães, this match is a great challenge where he will need to prove his leadership.