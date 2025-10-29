Newest Pif’s Season Expectations for Newcastle United Are Out, and Fans Will Be Livid
After getting their first domestic trophy in the past 70 years, the Magpies are now in a crucial season that may determine their hierarchy in the Premier League, but recent PIF actions may jeopardise that.
Newcastle United had an amazing 2024/2025 season, finally getting the fans to back up the club's Saudi owners' experience after having a traditional run club for decades, rising from the ashes to become competitive again in the best football league in the world.
Being able to return to the UEFA Champions League after several years of absence and lifting a trophy brought back glory feelings to the fans who, for years, have watched Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham fight for the elite spots.
However, since last summer, a quiet transfer market, followed by Aleksander Isak's departure to Liverpool and a rocky start in the Premier League, sitting at 12th place has not been what Magpies fans thought for this consolidation season among elite English teams.
Although some surprise players like Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade have emerged in important roles for the team, it may not be enough to replicate last season's success, or even get close to it.
For this reason, while fans may think PIF will be prepared for some mid-season splash signings over winter to set the team back on track, Saudi owners might not be on board with that thought.
Pif Expectations for This Season Will Be Controversial
According to The Athletic’s insider Chris Waugh, even though PIF expectations for Newcastle’s season are not public yet, in the St. James Park halls, some of them are already known by many.
Waugh revealed that while the main purpose of the season is to solidify the financial situation at the club, especially regarding some excessive wages in the roster, the sporting expectations might suffer a hit because of that.
That being said, the current UEFA Champions League campaign is a blessing for the fans, but PIF management does not expect to be back next season at the highest club level in the world.
Chris’ report states that PIF’s minimum expectation for next season at Newcastle United will be qualifying for the UEFA Europa League rather than the UEFA Champions League.
This step back is mostly due to the fierce competition they face in the Premier League, where there are many teams advanced enough in their projects and more financially established to get those top final places in the standings.
Certainly, this is not what Magpies fans would like to hear from their club. But realistically, it is a better approach than setting unrealistic expectations and luring the fanbase into something that, even though it is reachable, is not guaranteed.