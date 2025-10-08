Pundit Labels Newcastle Star as 'Brilliant' Amid Juventus Transfer Interest
The starting midfield of Newcastle United has become one of the strongest areas of the team, led by Eddie Howe.
Although for now there are not many alternatives on the bench, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, and Sandro Tonali have both Howe and the club's fans satisfied.
This last player mentioned has received the praise of pundit Alan Shearer, who recently spoke about the progress of the Italian midfielder.
The English former footballer did not hesitate to declare that Newcastle's number 8 is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.
Pundit labels Newcastle's Sandro Tonali a 'beast' amid Juventus transfer interest
Speaking for "The Rest is Football", Shearer was questioned about the level of Tonali, 25, and when he was asked if he was one of the best midfielders in the country, the pundit did not hesitate.
Yeah, I wouldn’t argue with that, I think. With the problems that he had when he first arrived, obviously well documented, and for him to have to sit and train basically on his own for months, he’s turned into a beast of a midfielder.- Alan Shearer
Shearer pointed out that Tonali is not only "brilliant" for Newcastle, but also for Italy.
He’s horrible to play against. And even his performances for Italy, if you’ve been watching them, when he goes away on international duty. Newcastle have got a top midfielder on their hands there. There’s no doubt about it. He’s brilliant.- Alan Shearer
Howe and the sporting direction of the club will have to take good care of their midfielder, as the Italian has awakened the interest of a giant of Serie A.
According to Goal, Juventus have been monitoring the situation of Tonali, and they assure that his future has been a topic of discussion between the player and his agent.
Tonali has a contract with Newcastle that extends until June 30, 2028, so the Magpies have a good margin of time to work on extending his contract.
According to estimates from Transfermarkt, the Italian has a current market value of around £52 million, but as is habitual in the transfer window, surely Newcastle would ask for much more than that in case they decide to sell him.