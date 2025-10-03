Pundit Makes Bold Eddie Howe to Manchester United Claim After Newcastle's Champions League Win
Eddie Howe could leave Newcastle to coach Manchester United. Or so a pundit believes.
After the Magpies defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in the Champions League, Jamie O'Hara made a bold statement about Howe's future.
The English coach is in a rebuilding project after Alexander Isak's departure to Liverpool. The feelings are mixed, but more good than bad.
Isak's replacement, Nick Woltemade, has made an impact, with three goals in six games, showing that, although his profile is different, he can offer interesting things.
Despite this, O'Hara believes that in a specific scenario, Howe could leave the club.
Jamie O'Hara makes bold Eddie Howe to Manchester United claim
Speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit said Howe would not turn down Manchester United if the Old Trafford club came knocking.
"If Man United did really come in for him properly, he’d leave."- Jamie O'Hara
It's clear why others could be interested, as he ended a 70-year streak without a domestic trophy by winning the Carabao Cup.
However, the odds of the 47-year-old leaving seem nil, unless something extraordinary happens.
Why Eddie Howe would not swap Newcastle for Manchester United
Howe has installed a tactical and cultural identity. He has won a Cup and qualified for the Champions League, where he is a strong contender.
The Saudi PIF backs the coach, letting him build a project with signings. Newcastle's economic power has nothing to envy about Man United's.
The Magpies are in a linear ascent, built over years. At Manchester United the context is different, with exaggerated expectations and immense pressure. Newcastle aims for UEFA competitions yearly, United does not.
Howe has a medium-to-long-term "architect" profile, while United will look for immediate results, given the team's terrible performance.
Manchester has its history. But Newcastle is the present. There are no major reasons for Howe to abandon his project for a destabilized "sleeping giant".