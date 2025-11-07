Shock Move: Newcastle Loses Key Figure to Juventus’ Rebuild
Newcastle United’s new era has surprised many thanks to the Saudi takeover, getting them back to the protagonist role they had in English football in the 90s. Now, after ending a 70-year title drought, a key figure will leave the club.
Recently acquired by Saudi PIF, Newcastle has given its fans reason to believe that it will break the Big 6 dominance sooner rather than later. Shaking almost every spot on and off the field, the team transformation is now in advanced stages.
Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer, will now leave Newcastle for Juventus in a shocking move at St. James Park after just three years working for the club.
Silverstone’s arrival in Newcastle came in 2022 after seven years working for Arsenal in different roles, followed by a short six-month stint at OneFootball in the media industry.
According to The Athletic, Silvertone’s tenure at Juventus will start when his gardening leave period is completed.
What’s Next for Newcastle United After Silverstone’s Exit?
After getting strong stability on the pitch thanks to Eddie Howe and the work he has been doing with his squad, now the big changes come from outside the pitch
Peter’s legacy at Newcastle will not go unnoticed. One of his biggest achievements under his tenure was closing the commercial deal for Adidas sponsorship in 2022, getting over £30 million per year of income for the Magpies.
Silverstone’s departure is added now to the recent change at the CEO role, where Darren Eales had to leave because of his blood cancer diagnosis, requiring treatment and significant rest for him.
Eales’ notice ended with David Hopkinson appointed as CEO in September. Hopkinso’s experience is widely and highly recognised, working previously for teams such as the New York Knicks and Real Madrid.
Hopkinson is now building his own dream team for Newcastle’s offices, and he has also arranged the arrival of Ross Wilson from Nottingham Forest as Sporting Director for the Magpies.
New times are coming for Newcastle United, and changes are going to be constantly expected, but in an organised way, where the goal is the same as at the beginning of the PIF takeover: bring Newcastle back to European glory.