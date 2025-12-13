Newcastle United FC On SI

Sunderland vs Newcastle: Predicted XI For The Crucial Visit to The Stadium of Light

Newcastle has to earn as many Premier League points as possible during the busy festive period, with several tough fixtures ahead, and an away match against rivals Sunderland presents a challenging opportunity to pull off an upset.

Newcastle will visit the Stadium of Light for the 16th Premier League Matchday, where they will try to climb into the top half against a Sunderland team.

Newcastle will resume their season, facing Sunderland in an important match, after the last Premier League match, where they secured a 2-1 victory over Burnley at St James' Park.

The Magpies sit now 10th in the Premier League standings, with 25 points, in which Arsenal leads right now, but other teams like Fulham, Brighton, and Manchester United are waiting for any slip from Newcastle, looking to overtake the mid-table spots.

The last time Newcastle faced Sunderland in a Premier League match was more than ten years ago, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park.

However, injuries have struck both teams severely before this clash, changing everything before the match and how it is expected to unfold.

Key players like Habib Diarra and Aji Alese will be out for Sunderland, with Luke O'Nien suspended. Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, and Emil Krafth, while Joelinton is a doubt.

Possible Starting XI’s for Sunderland vs Newcastle United

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe’s starting lineup will have some changes after recent games, but restful days for some and physical for others who played in midweek fixtures.

According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Sunderland vs Newcastle United at Stadium of Light.

Newcastle United

  • Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale.
  • Defenders: Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Scharr.
  • Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Ramsey.
  • Attackers: Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon.

Sunderland

  • Goalkeeper: Robin Roefs.
  • Defenders: Reinildo Mandava, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, and Daniel Ballard. 
  • Midfielders: Bertrand Traoré, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee. 
  • Attackers: Wilson Isidor.

For Newcastle players like Bruno Guimarães, this match is a great challenge where he will need to prove his leadership.

Nazario Assad is a Mexican sports writer possessing extensive knowledge of Mexican football and profound expertise in Concacaf and European football. He has over ten years of experience creating content and writing about leagues such as Liga MX, Spain, England, and Italy. Furthermore, his journalistic career includes covering events such as the FIFA World Cup, NFL Super Bowl, Formula 1, and PGA Golf.