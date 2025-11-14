Transfer Bomb: Newcastle Is Close to Bringing the Next ‘Pedri’ to St. James’ Park
Pedri took over Barcelona’s tiki-taka playstyle to fill Andres Iniesta’s void. Now, Magpies are on the verge of getting their own version of the Spanish star in the sight of Kees Smit.
Newcastle United has been bright in Europe but merely a shadow in England. For this reason, looking to for the lost ground with their rivals so far in the competition, getting some help over the transfer market is the proper move.
Magpies currently sit fourteenth in the Premier League standings, which is very far away from the UEFA Champions League spots where they finished last season, and that is something to worry about after eleven matches.
Fortunately for Eddie Howe’s team, there is a player who is available in the market and can bring to St James’ Park his brilliance with the ball to help Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the midfield.
According to Craig Hope from the Daily Mail, Kees Smit, 19, who currently plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, but his estimated and payable transfer fee of around £20M makes him an absolute bargain for Newcastle United, for a player who will help to leap to the next level.
Smit Already Showed His ‘Pedri-style’ Moves Against Premier League’s Best
The Dutch playmaker won’t be unfamiliar with Premier League matches if his move to Newcastle is completed. During UEFA Conference League matches, he already shone playing against none other than Crystal Palace.
His performance versus Palace set his confirmation as one of the brightest talents in Europe. Characterised by playing in a calm and poised manner, touching the ball constantly and giving a course of its own to get his teammates open.
Also, he was the best player at the U19 Euro playing for the Netherlands, a tournament that drew a lot of eyes to him and a reason for Newcastle to hurry on closing this signing before the transfer fee rises.
In modern football time, not only is the pitch important, but also the office management and finances of every club are. Having the chance of signing such an important football talent is a rare gem to be thankful for, and Newcastle cannot let this opportunity go by.