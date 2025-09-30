Newcastle United FC On SI

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle United: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle will visit Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League's MD2 on Wednesday, October 1.

This Wednesday, October 1st, Newcastle United will visit Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park for Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase.

Newcastle arrives at this match after losing at home 1-2 to FC Barcelona on the first matchday.

The Magpies want to react quickly to not be worried about their position in the UEFA Champions League league phase table so soon, and for this, they will visit the current leaders of the Belgian Pro League.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Kick Off?

  • Location: Anderlecht, Belgium
  • Venue: Lotto Park
  • Date: Wednesday, October 1
  • Kick-off time: 5:45 PM BST / 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT
  • Referee: Urs Schnyder

How to Watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle United players
Both for the United Kingdom and for North American countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the options will be varied, from TV channels to streaming platforms.

In the UK, the Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle United can be enjoyed through TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, while in the US it can be seen through TUDN and Paramount+.

Countries like India, Australia, and New Zealand will also have their options.

Country

TV Channel / Streaming

United Kingdom

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2

United States

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

Canada

DAZN, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, tabii, TNT Sports

India

JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV

Australia

Stan Sport

New Zealand

DAZN

What's Next for Newcastle United?

After this Champions League match, the team led by Eddie Howe will return to activity in the Premier League, and they will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 5th, for MD7.

Afterwards, on October 18th, they will visit Brighton & Hove Albion for the Premier League's MD8, to later return to the Champions League, where they will host Benfica on October 21st for MD3.

They will finish the month of October with a Premier League match and a Carabao Cup match, both at home. On the 25th against Fulham, and on the 29th against Tottenham, respectively.

