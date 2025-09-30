Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle United: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
This Wednesday, October 1st, Newcastle United will visit Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park for Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase.
Newcastle arrives at this match after losing at home 1-2 to FC Barcelona on the first matchday.
The Magpies want to react quickly to not be worried about their position in the UEFA Champions League league phase table so soon, and for this, they will visit the current leaders of the Belgian Pro League.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Kick Off?
- Location: Anderlecht, Belgium
- Venue: Lotto Park
- Date: Wednesday, October 1
- Kick-off time: 5:45 PM BST / 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT
- Referee: Urs Schnyder
How to Watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream
Both for the United Kingdom and for North American countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the options will be varied, from TV channels to streaming platforms.
In the UK, the Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle United can be enjoyed through TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, while in the US it can be seen through TUDN and Paramount+.
Countries like India, Australia, and New Zealand will also have their options.
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, tabii, TNT Sports
India
JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV
Australia
Stan Sport
New Zealand
DAZN
What's Next for Newcastle United?
After this Champions League match, the team led by Eddie Howe will return to activity in the Premier League, and they will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 5th, for MD7.
Afterwards, on October 18th, they will visit Brighton & Hove Albion for the Premier League's MD8, to later return to the Champions League, where they will host Benfica on October 21st for MD3.
They will finish the month of October with a Premier League match and a Carabao Cup match, both at home. On the 25th against Fulham, and on the 29th against Tottenham, respectively.