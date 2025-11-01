West Ham vs. Newcastle: Predicted Lineups for the Premier League Clash in London
Magpies are going to visit West Ham for the 10th Premier League Matchday at London Stadium, where they will try to build a winning streak and become a main contender for European competition spots for next season.
After the statement Cup midweek match eliminating Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle will bring this positive energy to the pitch and take the three points back home.
The last time Eddie Howe’s team faced West Ham was last season, also at London Stadium last March. The match ended in a 1-0 away win for the Magpies, where Bruno Guimaraes was the hero and only goalscorer.
Newcastle has to take advantage of West Ham's vulnerable place in the Premier League, which has now put them fighting to avoid relegation. Also, they will be playing against a very familiar face in the name of Callum Wilson, a former Magpie striker.
Newcastle United’s winning streak is now at three games in all competitions, and facing a rival who has not won any of their last seven matches, losing six of them, puts them in a pretty favourable scenario.
Possible Starting XI’s for West Ham vs Newcastle United
Howe’s starting lineup will need some changes after a pretty physical mid-week game against Tottenham, where every player ran the extra mile to stop the Spurs. Even though this fixture seems to be an easy win, they should not make any confidence mistake and treat the match as seriously as it should be.
According to SofaScore’s platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for West Ham United vs Newcastle United at London Stadium.
Newcastle United
- Goalkeeper: Nick Pope.
- Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, and Dan Burn.
- Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, and Joelington.
- Attackers: Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon.
West Ham United
- Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola.
- Defenders: El Hadji Malick Diouf, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
- Midfielders: Soungoutou Magassa, Crysencio Summerville, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes, and Jarrod Bowen.
- Attackers: Callum Wilson.
For Newcastle players like Guimaraes and Woltemade, this match is a challenge to their leadership and their roles as cornerstones of this new project.