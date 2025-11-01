West Ham vs. Newcastle: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

Newcastle United FC On SI

Newcastle United will visit West Ham United at London Stadium in the Premier League Matchday 10 on November 2.

Magpies will return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they land in London to face the Hammers, seeking to keep their winning streak alive by beating one of the weakest teams in English football right now.

The Eddie Howe-led team is right now in 12th position of the Premier League, but now they have the chance to exploit a streak from all competitions against a rival that has been winless in the past seven league matches.

Newcastle have won their last three games against Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham, building positive momentum up, to recover from a rocky start to their season, looking to claim their expected spot among the European competition places given in the Premier League.

On the other hand, West Ham is having a total nightmare of a season, Graham Potter’s tenure was awful, and now, coached by Nuno Espirito Santo, the mission is no longer the quest for Europe; it is avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does West Ham United vs. Newcastle United Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Venue: London Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, November 2
  • Kick-off time: 02:00 PM BST / 09:00 AM ET / 06:00 AM PT
  • Referee: Robert Jones

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Newcastle United on TV, Live Stream

UK viewers can watch this game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels, as part of the broadcaster's deal to show every Sunday 2:00 pm kickoff this season.

If you're in the United States or Canada, there will be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, and UNIVERSO. As for Canada, the options are DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7.

COUNTRY

TV CHANNEL / STREAMING

UNITED KINGDOM

Sky Sports

UNITED STATES

FuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

CANADA

DAZN, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7

MEXICO

HBO Max, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports

INDIA

Disney+ Hotstar

AUSTRALIA

Stan Sport

NEW ZEALAND

Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Newcastle and West Ham?

Newcastle faces a series of challenging matches in Serie A, including a fixture against Brentford over the next days.

Magpies will begin November by also facing Manchester City at St. James Park for Premier League Matchday 12, and a few days later, on November 25th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.

As for West Ham, their next match will be for Premier League Matchday 11 against Burnley. After that, they will play against Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Read More:

