Why Is Anthony Elanga Not Playing Today for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace?
Newcastle United hosts Crystal Palace at St. James' Park this Sunday, Jan. 4, for Matchday 20 of the Premier League 2025-26.
Eddie Howe's men arrive for this match positioned in 14th place with 26 points after 19 games, and a record of seven wins, five draws, and seven losses.
For its part, the Eagles are currently in 11th place with only one point more than the Magpies after 19 matches, and a record of seven wins, six draws, and six losses. The visiting team has lost fewer matches than Newcastle this season.
NUFC won its most recent match 3-1 against Burnley on Dec. 30, while Crystal Palace drew 1-1 against Fulham on Jan. 1.
Anthony Elanga is not part of Howe's squad for this match due to a knock injury suffered in the match against Chelsea on Dec. 20.
"He just took a knock against Chelsea," said the Newcastle coach after losing to Manchester United on Dec. 26. "We don't think it's too serious; we hope to have him back pretty quickly."
FotMob estimates Elanga's, 23, return for mid-January. The Swede has played 25 matches with the Magpies this season, but has struggled to establish himself as a starter and be productive.
In 25 matches between the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League, he has only managed to record one assist.
Emile Krafth (knee), William Osula (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), and Dan Burn (chest) are also unavailable for Howe's side.