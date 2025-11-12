Woltemade, Guimarães & Tonali Steal the Spotlight as Newcastle Goes Global
Magpies are one of the best teams in the UEFA Champions League so far. For this reason, Eddie Howe’s team has gotten media focus from all around the world, and players like Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade and Bruno Guimarães are key for this.
The November International break has come, and most National teams are trying to secure their spot in the summer World Cup. Therefore, matches with a high amount of pressure are going to be played in the upcoming days.
Knowing this, international managers have noticed how Newcastle players have performed in elite matches like the UEFA Champions League and have called several of them up to take a leadership role for their countries.
Seven countries, powerhouses like England, Italy, Brazil and Sweden included, have placed their confidence in fourteen Magpies players to lead their National teams in crucial matches over the next week.
Which Newcastle United Players Are Called-Up for International Duty?
Newcastle will have its stars facing some of the most complicated matches around the globe, and Bruno Guimaraes will lead the Magpies crew representing Brazil in the games against Senegal and Tunisia.
Malik Thiaw and Nick Woltemade will play for Germany when Naggelsman-led Maschaft tries to certify their ticket to the World Cup against Luxembourg and Slovakia. For Thaw’s case, this will be his first call in almost three years.
Sandro Tonali will try to follow the Germans example but in a much harder fashion, because they face Moldova and Erling Haaland’s Norway, trying to avoid being sent to the UEFA World Cup Playoffs, putting at risk missing a third World Cup in a row.
Anthony Elanga will be representing Sweden in the last games of the UEFA Qualification against Switzerland and Slovenia.
For England, Dan Burn got a much deserved call up by Thomas Tuchel, where he will be going as part of the Three Lions squad that will play against Serbia and Albania. Nick Pope and Antony Gordon were called up, but they had to withdraw from the call due to injury and concussion protocol
Meanwhile, in younger English national teams, Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall will play for the England U21 team, Leo Sahar for the U19, and Roman Dowdell for the U17 team.
Other Magpies like Mohamed Waddani will play for Libya in the Wold Cup Qualifier against Sudan, and finally, Alex Murphy is going to be representing the Republic of Ireland’s U21 team.