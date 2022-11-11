Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Birmingham Midfielder Seb Larsson

Described by former manager Arsene Wenger as "maybe the best in the league as a free-kick-taker," Seb Larsson had a right foot teams would dream about, a free kick maestro - oh and we got him on a free transfer.

Larsson started his career as a youth player for his hometown club IFK Eskilstuna. In 2001 at the age of just 16, Larsson signed a four-year deal with Arsenal.

His time at Arsenal wasn't the greatest in terms of appearance only making 12 appearances for the club. Larsson's three league appearances for Arsenal came playing out of position in defence, even replacing an out of form Sol Campbell for the short period.

Larsson's final season at Arsenal was spent on a season long loan at Friday's opponents Birmingham. Whilst on loan, Larsson made a key impact scoring plenty of important goals, including two goals in a FA Cup match versus Newcastle.

In January 2007, Birmingham decided to make Larsson's loan deal permanent and he signed a four-year deal for a fee of £1 million.

That season Larsson scored Birmingham's goal of the season when he ran half the length of the pitch unleashing a shot inside the box against Sheffield Wednesday.

During the 2007-08 season, Larsson achieved a personal triumph when, according to Opta stats, he was rated as the most accurate direct free kick taker.

This achievement was not enough to help Birmingham avoid relegation that season, though. However, Larsson's stay in the Championship was short as Larsson help earn promotion back to the premier league at the first attempt.

Birmingham stayed in the Premier League for two more seasons, but Larsson experienced relegation for a second time in the 2010-11 season.

That was to be Larsson's last season at Birmingham when, at end of his contract he joined Sunderland on a free transfer. In doing so Larsson linked up with his former manager Steve Bruce.

Larsson made an instant impact for Sunderland when he scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw versus Liverpool on the opening day of the season at Anfield. His second goal for the club was the first of many free kicks Larsson would score for the club. This came in the 4-0 win over Stoke at the Stadium of Light.

Larsson scored another direct free kick in the 2-1 defat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, prompting praise from former manager Arsene Wenger.

In the 2013-14 season, Larsson's first and only league goal came at Old Trafford in a 1-0 win over Manchester United. This was the first time Sunderland had won at Old Trafford since 1968, and this result contributed to one of many 'great escapes' Larsson was involved in during his time at Sunderland.

The following season saw Sunderland in another survival scrap with Larsson's performances contributing to another 'great escape'. That didn't go unnoticed, either, as he picked up the Sunderland Supporters Player of the Year.

Larsson only managed one more survival season before he tasted relegation for the third time in his career, when Sunderland where relegated in 2016-17.

That was to be Larsson's last season at Sunderland. During his six seasons at the club, he made 203 appearances scoring 14 goals. He signed a one-year deal at Hull City.

Despite being offered a new contract at Hull, Larsson decided to return back to Sweden at the end of his year spell at the KC Stadium. In June 2018, Larsson signed for Allsvenskan team AIK.

Larsson recently announced he would be retiring at the end on the current Allsvenskan season. He made his last appearance for AIK this month in the final game of the season.

As well as a successful club career, Larsson also had a very impressive international career. He made 133 appearances for Sweden scoring 10 goals.

His last appearances for Sweden came in Euro 2020 where he captained the side in all four of Sweden's matches in the tournament.

