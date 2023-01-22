Played for both: Former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole

Skip to main content
There are a number of players to have played for both Sunderland and Middlesbrough, but few as popular as Lee Cattermole.

A fan favourite during his time at Sunderland, Cattermole amassed 400 appearances for four clubs during his career.

The tough tackling midfielder started his career at his boyhood club Middlesbrough and played 22 times during his first season on Teesside.

Cattermole became Middlesbrough's youngest captain at 18 when he captained his side against Fulham. He would go on to make 89 appearances for Boro before moving on to Wigan in the Summer of 2008.

Image Credit: Michael Mayhe

He joined the Latics for £3.5 million, and during his first season he played 36 times, scored twice and was given 10 yellow card sand two reds.

After a season with Wigan Cattermole moved to Wearside for a fee in the region of £6 million, joining the club on a four year contract.

Prior to the 2010/11 season, then manager Steve Bruce announced Cattermole as the captain for the upcoming campaign. However, he was sent off in his first game as Sunderland captain against Birmingham for two bookable offences.

Image Credit: Mary Evans

In 2012 Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said to Cattermole: "Well done, absolutely brilliant. You've got a heart like a lion." This was following an impressive display by Cattermole during a 1-0 home win against Manchester City.

In the 2013/14 season Cattermole would lose his captaincy to John O'Shea, although he would still go on to make 36 appearances that season.

During the 2014/15 season Cattermole made 31 appearances for Sunderland and was carded 14 times; the most Cattermole was booked in a single season.

Image Credit: Philip Oldham

'Catts' only made nine appearances when Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, and perhaps there was a key reason for it  

Despite Sunderland's relegation Cattermole remained at the club and played 37 times in the Championship he also scored his third league goal for the club and assisted six goals.

Sunderland were once again relegated and Cattermole once again remained at the club. He enjoyed his best ever scoring campaign in League One when he scored seven times. Cattermole also played all three play-off games for Sunderland as they lost 2-1 to Charlton in a heartbreaking final.

Finally, after 10 years at the club, Cattermole moved to the Netherlands for what he described as 'a new challenge'.

Image Credit: Roy Lazet IV

During his 10 years at the club Cattermole made 262 appearances, scored 10 goals and assisted 11, the midfielder was also shown 87 yellow cards and nine red cards.

Cattermole joined VVV Venlo in 2019 and made 13 appearances before he was released from his contract due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cattermole retired following his release from Venlo and is now the head coach of Middlesbrough under-18's.

