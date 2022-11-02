Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Huddersfield Striker Marcus Stewart

When Marcus Stewart arrived on deadline day 2002 as part of a £10million double striker swoop, it's fair to say he was considered the sidekick signing. However, long after Tore Andre Flo flopped, Stewart was genuinely loved by the Sunderland supporters.

Stewart started his career in his hometown of Bristol. Despite being a boyhood Bristol City supporter, he signed for Bristol Rovers in 1991. His five years at Rovers were successful as he scored 57 leagues goals across 171 league appearances.

This success earned him a £1.2 million move to Wednesday's opponents Huddersfield Town. Across his 133 league games he scored 58 goals, and it soon made him a fans' favourite amongst the Terriers support.

Mid-way through the 1999-2000 season Stewart was on the move again, this time when Ipswich paid a club record £2.5million to nab him. Back then, £2.5million was some serious money.

It proved money well-spent, though. Stewart helped Ipswich to a third place finish in division one (now the Championship) and a spot in the play-offs. Crucial goals from Stewart in the second leg of the play-off away to Bolton ensured Ipswich reached the final, where Stewart also scored to take Ipswich to the Premier League.

Ironically Huddersfield missed out on a play-off spot by just two points, who knows what might have happened had they not sold there 14 goal striker mid-way through the season - (sound familiar (here is a four-letter clue: Maja).

It is fair to say Stewart then took very well to Premier League football. He bagged himself 19 goals in his debut season at that level, just four behind top scorer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, as he fired the Tractor Boys into the UEFA Cup.

That fairytale first season could not be repeated, though. He only managed six league goals in the following campaign as Ipswich were relegated.

Now, jump to deadline day 30 August 2002. Sunderland needs a striker - (again sound familiar?). Signed alongside Tore Andre Flo for a reported £3.25 million Stewart could not help Sunderland avoid relegation that season. However, despite only scoring six goals in all competitions Stewart still finished as the clubs joint second highest scorer (alongside fellow deadline day signing Flo).

It's fair to say, though, that the following two seasons were more successful for Stewart. He finished as the club's top scorer in the league two seasons in a row - with 16 league goals in each season.

The latter of the two seasons ended in success with Stewarts goals helping the club to secure promotion back to the Premier League as champions. After a total of 39 goals in 119 appearances for Sunderland, Stewart left the club stating he was too old to play at the standard needed for the Premier League.

It was then when he finally got to make his dream move to Bristol City, who he had supported growing up. During his time as a Robin he had loan spells at both Preston and Yeovil, eventually joining the latter in January 2007.

Stewart finished his playing career at Exeter after signing for the League Two club in July 2008. It was here were Stewart got his first taste of coaching as he took on a more senior player/coach role.

Despite being linked with a return to Yeovil as manager in February 2009, Stewart stayed at Exeter for the remainder of the season. That summer he was considering retirement but, due to the club's promotion to league one that season, Stewart opted to extend his stay at the club for one more year.

Finally retiring in April 2011, Stewart's final game couldn't have been more fitting. He came off the bench in a 2-0 win over the club he started his playing career - Bristol Rovers.

Stewart remained at Exeter after his retirement from playing though to take up a permanent coaching role, although he left in July 2012, re-joining Bristol Rovers as a development coach.

He left Bristol Rovers in December 2018 alongside manager Darrell Clarke, with the pair reuniting at Walsall a few months later. Stewart then returned to another former club, Yeovil Town, in June 2022 where he still remains today as Head of Player Development.

In September this year Stewart after 12 months of testing Stewart was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). On hearing the news, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who was a former teammate of Stewart, said he was 'devastated'.

Mowbray wanted to speak to the club [Sunderland] about doing something for Stewart to show support, and the players wore shirts supporting the former striker ahead of the recent game at Blackburn.

The shirts donned the message "STEWART WE ARE WITH YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY" with the logo for MND charity the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

This charity was formed by former footballer Stephen Darby and armed forces veteran Chris Rimmer, who both were diagnosed with MND.

Ultimately, you will struggle to find a Sunderland fan with a bad word to say about Marcus Stewart. In fact, the same can surely be said for all of his former clubs. He was a quality footballer, top professional, and had that rare knack for scoring important goals.

