Like a magician, Fabio Borini had more than one spell. He also had a trick or two up his sleeve when on the pitch.

Starting his career as Bologna, Fabio moved to Chelsea in 2007 where, in the 2008/09 season, he became a regular starter in the reserves scoring 10 goals in 11 appearances. This lead to him breaking into the first team squad, but unfortunately due to a hernia operation the opportunity was cut short.

In March 2011 Borini joined up with his former Chelsea youth team boss Brendan Rogers at this weekend's opponents Swansea. He would later re-join Rodgers after a spell in his home country Italy (with Parma and Roma), becoming Rodgers first signing for Liverpool. It was during his spell at Liverpool when he first joined the Black Cats, signing on loan on 2 September 2013.

Borini made his debut as a substitute in a 1-3 home defeat to Arsenal and his full debut in what would be Paolo Di Canio's last game in charge for the club - a 3-0 away defeat to West Brom.

On 27 October 2013 Borini got his first goal for the club, and he did it in some style too as he bagged the winner in a 2-1 win against rivals Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.

More goals in important fixtures followed. Borini got the equaliser in the League Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea to take the match into extra time, and he then went on to register the assist the eventual winning goal, which was scored by fellow former Swansea man Ki Sung-Yeung in extra time.

Another goal in the League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester United ensured we took a lead to Old Trafford for the second leg. Borini grabbed another derby goal in the 0-3 win at St James park, and also scored our only goal in the defeat at Wembley in the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Borini also scored the winner against former club Chelsea to inflict Jose Mourinho's first home defeat as Chelsea boss. All this ensured that Borini would go on to win the "Young Player of the Year" award that season, and richly deserved it was too.

At the end of his loan spell Liverpool accepted a £14 million bid from Sunderland, however Borini choose to stay at Liverpool to fight for his place in the first team. He did eventually re-join the Black Cats the following season signing a four year deal on 31 August 2015.

However, his second spell was not a fruitful as his first and was hindered due to fitness and injury issues. In total across both spells with the club Borini scored 17 goals across 93 games.

Borini is currently still playing and is currently at Turkish club Karagumruk where he has been since he left Verona in 2020.

