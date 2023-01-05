Jordan Willis and six other Sunderland careers ruined by injury

Injuries are just really part and parcel of football, but they are still sad when serious ones happen. Sunderland have seen their fair share.

Jordan Willis left Sunderland this week after overcoming a rupture knee ligament he suffered two years earlier. We all wish Jordan well and sure he will find a club soon.

It also got us thinking though about other former Sunderland players who were struck down by injury, meaning we never really saw the best of them.

Matt Piper

When Matty Piper signed for Sunderland it was a genuinely exciting bit of business from the club. The then-20-year-old had already made a huge impression tearing down the right wing for his beloved Leicester City.

Sunderland were crying out for some pace and mobility at this time too, and Piper looked a perfect fit. It never worked out, though.

Piper suffered a serious knee injury and that was just the start. In the end he was restricted to just 15 starts in three years for Sunderland before being forced to retire at 26-years-old.

Anthony Smith

It’s a strange irony that, if you google careers wrecked by injury, Arsenal’s Abou Diaby is pretty much top of every list. Diaby’s injury problems started with a nasty tackle from Dan Smith against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

However, Dan’s older brother Anthony suffered a similar fate. Anthony Smith was aso a left-back and a very good one.

So good, in fact, that Bristol City’s Andy Llewellyn got so sick of Smith torturing him with his explosive dribbles forward in a game at Roker Park in 1993, he scythed him down and broke his leg. Just two years later Anthony Smith was forced to retire, and an incredibly promising career was over before it had even began.

“It’s a club that’s still very close to my heart, and always will be,” Smith said in 2014. “It’s my hometown club, I had a great time there and I’ve got great memories.

“It’s the best job in the world, as a youngster, leaving school and being in that environment.

“Back then they were proper apprenticeships - cleaning boots, toilets, you name it. That gave you a good grounding, and if the seniors saw you putting that in they had respect for you.

“At a young age, you’re surrounded by your heroes. These are lads you’ve stood on the terraces and watched, and all of a sudden you’re playing alongside them.

“It’s a dream come true. I had the best six or seven years of my life as a player.

Duncan Watmore

I’m very appreciative of the fact you have to use the word ‘ruined’ very carefully here. After all, Duncan Watmore is still playing Championship football with Middlesbrough.

He probably should have been a lot more than that, though.

Watmore started his career at Manchester United but was released. He later joined Altrincham before moving to Sunderland in 2013.

It was all going well and he was a key part of the England under-21 team that would the Toulon Tournament in 2016.

However, it all started going horribly wrong in December 2016 when he did his cruciate ligament in a home win over Leicester. He then suffered a recurrence just a month after his return.

He’s still a good player now and one for which all Sunderland fans will likely hold a lot of affection, but oh what could have been.

Jordan Willis

Jordan Willis is another player who appears to have been completely cursed by injury just as a very promising career was getting going.

Willis made his breakthrough and Coventry and was Sunderland’s best defender in League One. He brought an athleticism and physicality that was seriously lacking.

It all came to a crashing end, though. He ruptured a knee ligament in February 2021 and then suffered a major setback just a few months later.

He still hasn’t played since, although he is fit again and searching for a new club.

David Meyler

If David Meyler is to be believed, and there is no reason he shouldn’t be, his injury in December 2010 cost him a move to Liverpool.

The Irishman had only been at the club for five months when he went down in a heap in a Premier League game against Manchester United.

“I did my cruciate, lateral, medial [ligaments], ripped bone off my kneecap and snapped, I’m going to say, my bicep femoris – the side of your knee that allows it all to move, I ripped that off so it had to be reattached,” he recalled.

“I went in to tackle Patrice Evra and he basically just leant across me and my knee just went like a pretzel, I just fell on to it and made a complete mess of it.

“The surgeon told me I’d never play again and even he said, ‘If you were to make a miraculous recovery it’ll be 18 to 24 months before you play.’”

Meyler did play again, though, eight months later, and that was when Liverpool were hovering. Sadly though, he then did his cruciate again.

In fairness, he still captained his country and played in an FA Cup final, so he did alright. It’s just a shame that he couldn’t do more, particularly in a Sunderland shirt.

Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon is back on the comeback trail right now after breaking his leg whilst playing for Hearts against Dundee United, but it’s nothing he hasn’t faced before.

Gordon was incredibly highly rated as a young player and he joined Sunderland for what was then a British record fee for a goalkeeper in 2007.

He stayed for the full length of his five-year deal, but only managed 95 appearances during that time.

The first bad injury came when a collision with Jermain Defoe left him with a broken arm that required a metal place to be screwed into place, but there were also knee injuries too.

It actually took Gordon two years to get a new club after leaving Sunderland, such was the severity of his injuries, and it’s a genuine shame he never got to fulfil his potential.

Colin Healy

When Colin Healy joined Sunderland from Celtic it was a bit of a coup. He had made his breakthrough at Celtic and, not long before, there was a lot of Premier League interest in the midfielder.

He had also broken into the Ireland team and, since he was from Cork, a few lazy comparisons with Roy Keane were being made. In fact, he was the man called into the Ireland squad to replace Keane following the incident in Saipan, although he was not able to in the end. He was ever anywhere near Keane’s level, of course, but he was still a very good footballer.

He started okay as well, but after just 16 starts Healy suffered a horrific leg-break against Coventry in a live Sky TV game.

He did make it back to training, only for the then manager Mick McCarthy to break his leg again in a challenge, although it’s clear it never really healed properly the first time.

Healy never really made it back after that, although he did play for hometown Cork City for many years.

