No striker no problem! We look back at some former Sunderland goalscoring midfielders

With Ellis Simms looking to be out longer than we first thought and Ross Stewart still some way from return, Sunderland are ever more reliant on goals from midfield players.

Things were looking good with five goals from two games, including strikes from Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and new boy Jewison Bennette. However, no goals in two home games have given us cause for concern.

All is not lost as we know our midfield can get forward and create chances. The likes of Bennette and Amad Diallo have shown some good things going forward, though the latter in his first start for the Black Cats looked hesitant to take a shot in the match against Blackpool. Indeed, even manager Tony Mowbray noticed and admitted 'we need him to shoot more'.

I am sure the goals will come, but what we would give to have one of these former goalscoring midfielders (scored 10 or more goals in their Sunderland careers).

RAICH CARTER

There is only one place to start when talking about former goalscoring midfielders. Technically an inside forward, Carter scored an eye watering 127 goals in 276 appearances, including one in the 1937 FA Cup final win against Preston North End, in which he captained the team.

GARY ROWELL

Number 1 is Gary Rowell, Number 2 is Gary Rowell, Number 3 is Gary Rowell... I think you get the picture, but we were certainly living in a Gary Rowell world, especially on 24 February 1979 when he bagged a hat-trick against local rivals Newcastle. Similar to Raich Carter, Rowell operated in a more advanced midfield role (playing in both midfield and deep-lying striking roles). 266 Appearances, 102 goals. Legend.

BOBBY KERR

Another player that captained the Black Cats to FA cup glory, the 'Little General' is still the smallest player to captain an FA Cup winning team at 5'4", lifting the trophy in 1973 in a 1-0 win over Leeds. Scoring 67 goals in 413 appearances he certainly deserves his place in the SAFC hall of fame.

GORDON ARMSTRONG

A local lad supporting the Black Cats, Armstrong dreamed of playing in the famous red and white. That dream came true when he signed for Sunderland at the age of 15. Helping the team to reach the 1992 FA Cup Final versus Liverpool, Armstrong made 392 appearances scoring an impressive 61 goals. His late headed winner in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea was particularly memorable.

KEVIN BALL

If there ever was a player you would give the title Mr Sunderland, Kevin Ball would and should be top of that list. He was a player, captain, coach, manager and an ambassador, he did it all. He also liked a goal every now and again scoring 25 goals in 388 appearances, many of them proving immensely important.

ALLAN JOHNSTON

Johnston joined the Black Cats during the 96/97 season in which were relegated from the Premier League. He was also part of the team that narrowly missed out on penalties in the play-off final against Charlton, after the match fished 4-4 after extra time. He helped the Black Cats secure promotion the following season before a contract dispute forced his exile and eventual exit. In total Johnston made 105 appearances scoring 20 goals. He also has the distinction of scoring the last ever competitive goal at Roker Park.

IAN PORTERFIELD

Another player who played an important role in securing the 1973 FA Cup, scoring the all-important winning (and only goal) in the match. Porterfield was well known for his superb left foot, but on this occasion, he hit the famous Cup winning goal with his right. Porterfield scored 19 goals in 268 appearances for Sunderland.

DON HUTCHISON

For many, Don Hutchison was the archetypal Sunderland goalscoring midfielder. Annoyingly, the Black Cats were only able to keep hold of the former Liverpool and Everton man for one season due to a contract dispute. He left his mark, though, scoring 10 goals in 39 appearances that season, including 8 in his 34 Premier League starts.

KIERAN RICHARDSON

Richardson is the last player on my list and makes purely it for one goal that springs to mind. The goal, which I am sure you have worked out, was the winning goal from a superb free kick in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle on 25 October 2008 at the Stadium of Light. Richardson when onto to score a total of 15 goals across 149 appearances.

There have been so many midfielders that have chipped in with the goals that this list could have gone on tenfold. These players didn't make the list, but all hit double figures in goals scored and deserve a mention: Colin McLatchie, Stan Cummins, Mark Proctor, Nick Pickering, Jim McNab, Gordon Harris, Alex Rae, Dean Whitehead, Sebastian Larsson, Craig Gardner, Gavin McCann & Grant Leadbitter.

