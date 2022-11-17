Sunderland youngster 'a stand out player in league One and difference maker'

It has been a couple of months now since Sunderland youngster Jack Diamond joined Lincoln on loan.

He made a brilliant early impact, including scoring a hattrick against Bristol Rovers, but how have things gone since then?

We thought we'd ask a veritable authority on all things Lincoln City and caught up with Alfie Burley, who covers the Imps for Lincolnshire Live.

So, let's get an update on Jack Diamond.

Just to get us started, can you give us a quick overview of the impression that Jack Diamond has made at Lincoln?

Alfie: Diamond has definitely made an impression on the Lincoln City faithful in his time with the club. He has provided the Imps with a directness in attack that was previously missing, and he possesses moments of quality that can swing a game in Lincoln's favour.

He's a raw talent, and with that comes mistakes, but the fans seem to understand that and this has allowed him to play with freedom and create some real moments of quality.

After a brilliant start for Lincoln with four goals in his first three games, Diamond appears to have gone off the boil in terms of productivity at least. Can you give some context to that?

Alfie: I think it's very easy to look at numbers and draw conclusions, but I don't think that would accurately portray Diamond's form over the last few games. Since the match against Bristol Rovers, Lincoln made a big change in switching from four at the back to five at the back and adopting a more defensive-minded tactic due to the run of games they had.

In this run they faced Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle. These are all big teams in the division, and all harbour promotion ambitions, therefore it has been more difficult for Lincoln's attacking players to shine.

No matter the game, Diamond always looks a threat with his ability to carry the ball and run at opponents. This was no less exemplified as when he won the penalty against Accrington Stanley and converted it when chances were at a premium. He is a difference maker.

Sunderland have always looked a little lost in terms of which position gets the best out of Diamond. Where has be been playing at Lincoln?

Alfie: Diamond has been playing on the left wing of a front three, and he's looked very comfortable in that position. One of Diamond's greatest strengths this season has been carrying the ball forward and forcing defenders to commit to a challenge - often winning dangerous free-kicks.

This strength suits wing-play as he can cut inside and cause problems for defenders.

What has impressed you most about Diamond in a Lincoln shirt and what does he still need to work on?

Alfie: What has impressed me most about Diamond is his fearlessness, and his ability to change a game. The best players are the ones who can take a game low on quality and bring it to life with a moment of inspiration.

The only thing holding Diamond back is that sometimes his decision-making is off and he can get the final pass wrong or make the wrong decision in the final third. Diamond is a young player however and has plenty of time to hone his skills and develop more consistency into his game.

How is Diamond looking in League One generally? Is he standing out as a top player at that level or more just blending in?

Alfie: Diamond definitely stands out in League One, it is evident that he has a lot of quality, but as mentioned previously it's all about producing it game by game. Lincoln City have been playing very well as of late and that is certainly benefitting Diamond as the team seem to be playing with a lot of confidence.

As far as we know, Sunderland still believe Diamond has a future on Wearside and this is just a developmental loan. Is he looking like a player who can step up to Championship level?

Alfie: I think Diamond will definitely be able to make the step up to Championship football with a full season at Lincoln under his belt. At just 22 years old Diamond is a very exciting talent, and this loan move was exactly what he needed.

With many more games to play of this League One season Diamond now has the opportunity to prove that he can consistently produce the glimpses of unquestionable quality that he has shown.

Obviously the physical step-up and quality of defenders in the Championship will certainly be a challenge for Diamond, but from what he has produced in a Lincoln City shirt so far, there's no question that he can grow and one day play in the Championship.

Many thanks to Alfie for his help and insight. If you want to keep up-to-date with how Jack Diamond is getting for the rest of the season, it's definitely a good idea to follow Alfie on Twitter.