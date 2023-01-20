Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings

Transfer windows haven’t always been kind to Sunderland. These days the club seem to be very much on top of the recruitment side of things, and it still feels a bit weird.

Until recently, most people would probably have described Sunderland as pretty bad at transfers.

I mean, Sunderland are the club who signed Danny Graham. Twice. Sunderland are the club who brought Will Buckley and Liam Bridcutt to the Premier League. Sunderland are the club who thought Donald Love was a top division footballer.

January in particular has had some horrendous horror stories. Will Grigg springs to mind. Kazenga Lua-Lua. Lee Camp. Oh god, Lee Camp.

However, there have also been some absolutely brilliant January signings to remember too, players who have made a genuine impact, whether it was in the short-term or for a longer period.

So, let’s run through what we consider to be Sunderland’s ten best ever January signings - including two members of the current squad.

Simply click through the gallery to see who we’ve chosen.

10. Jan Kirchhoff Jan Kirchhoff was an absolute Rolls Royce of a midfielder. Sadly, he was made of glass. He debut at Spurs was atrocious, but he played an enormous part in keeping Sunderland up under Sam Allardyce. 1 / 10

Read more Sunderland coverage