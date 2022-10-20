Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?

With the exceptions of Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford most of the players to play for the club don’t go on to have the most successful of careers. So, you can imagine the surprise when you’re watching the Champions league or Europa League during the week and names like Valentin Roberge and Joel Asoro are on the score sheet.

Credit: Jasper Jacobs

There are currently 15 former Black Cats playing in this year’s European competitions from the prestigious Champions League to the newly formed Conference League. Within this list there are three players who all play for the same team and were all signed by the same Sunderland Manager!

Champions League –

The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football. It is where most players will hope to end up at one point in their career with many dreaming of winning the competition. There are six ex-black cats playing Champions League football this season.

Jordan Henderson – The least surprising name on the list, since leaving the club in 2011 Henderson has gone on to win everything in club football including the Champions league. Henderson is undoubtedly the most successful graduate of the Academy of Light and is still playing at the highest level at the age of 32.

Simon Mignolet – The Belgian shot-stopper made 101 appearances and kept 33 clean sheets for Sunderland before moving to Liverpool in 2013. Mignolet is having an impressive campaign for Club Brugge; he is the only goalkeeper yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this season.

Credit: Philip Oldham

Sebastian Coates – From two players that left the club to join Liverpool to one that came in the opposite direction. Coates, who is now captaining Sporting, joined Sunderland on loan before signing for the club in 2015 for £2 million. The Uruguayan was loaned out to Sporting six months after his move to Wearside before being sold following his loan spell.

Adnan Januzaj – When the young Belgian joined the club there were high expectations of the talented youngster from Manchester United, but he disappointed in what was a bleak time for the club. Januzaj is now onto his second club in Spain after Sevilla signed him following his release from Real Sociedad.

Jon McLaughlin – In a time of uncertainty for Sunderland, McLaughlin was often a safe pair of hands. The Scotland international appeared 90 times for the Black Cats and kept 27 clean sheets before moving to Rangers on a free transfer.

Europa League –

The second tier in the ladder of European football, the Europa League is still seen as a prestigious competition by many across the continent, after all the winners receive a spot in the following season’s Champions League and get a chance to prove themselves against the Champions League winners in the Super Cup. So which former Sunderland players are currently competing for European success as a stepping stone towards the Champions League?

Adam Matthews – One of the three players on this list that appeared for Sunderland in League One. Quite the jump from playing Accrington Stanley away to Starting at right back against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Matthews was still playing League One football as recently as last season with Charlton, before signing for Neil Lennon’s Omonia in Cyprus in the Summer.

Ola Toivonen – The big Swede was on loan at Sunderland in 2015 but failed to impress during his time at the club. Toivonen is now in his second spell at Malmo and playing against the likes of Braga and Union Berlin.

Credit: Simon Ellis

Yann M’Vila – Still donning the red and white stripes, unfortunately those of Olympiakos and not Sunderland. During his loan spell at the club M’vila became a fan favourite but was turned down by David Moyes in favour of Donald Love and Paddy McNair. The French midfielder has played in the Europa League in each of the last four seasons for Saint Etienne and Olympiakos.

Credit: Philip Oldham

Marcos Alonso – A fan favourite during his time on Wearside, Alonso joined Sunderland on loan from Fiorentina before signing for Chelsea two years later. After a trophy-laden six years at Chelsea Alonso is now at Barcelona.

Europa Conference League –

The Conference league was introduced in 2021 and is the third tier of European football behind the Champions League and Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s Roma side won the first edition of the tournament last season. Much like the Europa League, the winners are awarded a place in the competition above the following season.

Valentin Roberge – The most memorable moment of Roberge’s career in red and white was the photo of his transfer reveal, the Czech international was pictured alongside Modibo Diakite, Cabral, and David Moberg Karlsson. Roberge now plays European football for Apollon Limassol and has played 187 games in six years for the Cypriot Champions.

Charalampos Mavrias – The second player on the list to play for Apollon Limassol, Mavrias signed for Sunderland in 2013 but only featured seven times for the first team and ended up playing more games for the under 21’s.

El Hadji Ba – Yet another Apollon Limassol player, Ba, like Mavrias and Roberge, signed for Sunderland in 2013 but barely featured for the Black Cats. The Mauritania international played three times for Sunderland before moving on to Charlton.

Credit: Toyin Oshodi

Arbenit Xhemajli – ‘Arby’ only made five appearances for the club in two seasons as injuries marred his time at the club. Xhemajli now plays for Swiss Challenge League side Vaduz.

Joel Asoro – An Exciting prospect during his time at Sunderland, Asoro appeared 33 times for the lads but only managed to find the back of the net three times before moving onto Swansea for two million pounds. The Swedish forward is now back in his native country playing for Djurgardens. Asoro is enjoying an impressive campaign with seven goals and five assists in all competitions.

Craig Gordon – Sunderland’s most expensive goalkeeper had to endure a lot of injuries during his time on Wearside, but still made 94 appearances for the Black Cats keeping 21 clean sheets along the way and was awarded the best save in Premier League history in 2012. Gordon is in to his second spell at Hearts and playing European football at the age of 39.