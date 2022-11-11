Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Birmingham City: Tony Mowbray set to make more changes?

Suspension to Luke O’Nien and an ever-growing injury list is a cause for concern for Mowbray, along with a poor performance at home last week.

Mowbray tried shaking things up against the bluebirds by bringing in Abdoullah Ba, Dan Neil and Ellis Simms but it was to no effect as Sunderland’s performance was flat at the Stadium of Light.

Credit: MI News

Sunderland visit Birmingham on Friday night sitting in 17th place, four points behind the 10th placed hosts. The Black Cats will be hoping for three points before the World Cup break.

Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Birmingham City (4-2-3-1):

How Sunderland could line up?

GK: Anthony Patterson – One of very few positive performances against Cardiff which included a penalty save.

RB: Trai Hume – To take the place of the suspended Luke O’Nien after he picked up his fifth yellow of the season against Cardiff.

CB: Bailey Wright – Set to continue his spell in the starting 11 following his inclusion in Australia’s World Cup squad.

CB: Danny Batth – Has played every game in the Championship so far this season for Sunderland and probably been the most consistent performer in the team.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – Avoided suspension by not picking up a fifth yellow card before the 19-game mark.

CM: Corry Evans © – Returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Cardiff. His absence was obvious as Sunderland lacked shape in midfield.

CM: Elliot Embleton – Should partner Evans in midfield after impressive performances prior to being benched against Cardiff.

RM: Patrick Roberts – Pressure from Amad Diallo should cause Roberts to elevate his game, or he could be watching from the sidelines.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Like Evans, his presence and experience was missed last Saturday against Cardiff.

LM: Jack Clarke – Has taken the step up from League One to the Championship like a duck to water.

ST: Ellis Simms – Will need a more positive performance than last time out. Questions can be asked about his fitness but if he’s starting games there should be no issues with that.