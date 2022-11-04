Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Cardiff City: Who drops out for Jack Clarke return?

Jack Clarke missed Sunderland's trip to Huddersfield due to suspension but will be back at the weekend for the visit of Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo were enough for all three points as Sunderland won 2-0.

Tony Mowbray’s focus now switches to Saturday and who is going to be in his starting lineup with so many attacking players putting in positive performances of late.

Credit: Simon Davies

Pritchard, Diallo, Ellis Simms, and Patrick Roberts all contributed to the goals on Wednesday night, whilst Clarke and Elliot Embleton played a part in the goal at Luton last Saturday.

Simms will be the big talking point, and Mowbray has admitted he is tempted to start him. However, you suspect he will likely start on the bench again.

Cardiff sit 18th in the Championship table, three points behind 12th placed Sunderland.

In the absence of Ross Stewart, Clarke has been the Black Cats talisman with four goals and six assists. Who will he replace upon his return to the starting 11?

Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Cardiff City (4-2-3-1)

GK: Anthony Patterson – Made a crucial save whilst the score was still 0-0 on Wednesday night.

RB: Luke O’Nien – Another solid performance from the versatile defender, but it was his goal celebrations that became the talking point.

CB: Bailey Wright – Looks like he is still getting up to speed after spending most of the season on the bench, but he has definitely made a difference.

CB: Danny Batth – A rock at the back for Sunderland this season and has hardly put a foot wrong.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – Unlucky not to add another goal to his tally on Wednesday when the ball fell to him at the back post.

CM: Corry Evans – Calm and steady. The skipper always puts in reliable performances without standing out.

CM: Elliot Embleton – Needs to improve the defensive side of his game, but may get the mod if Tony Mowbray wants to pick an attacking lineup.

RM: Patrick Roberts – Got an assist in what was yet another fantastic team goal.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Bagged his first goal of the season against his former club on Wednesday and continues to be a very creative presence in the Sunderland side.

LM: Jack Clarke – Returns from a one game suspension and will be looking to add to his 10 goal contributions so far this season.

ST: Amad Diallo – Capped off a good run of performances with a goal against Huddersfield.