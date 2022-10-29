Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Luton Town: Injury problems continue to mount for Tony Mowbray

Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin, Ellis Simms, Patrick Roberts, and Daniel Ballard have all missed games due to injuries this season, while Niall Huggins continues his road to recovery.

Credit: Jane Stokes

These injuries are starting to take their toll on Sunderland after a positive start to the season. The Black Cats have won only one of their last seven games.

Sunderland travel to Luton on Saturday hoping for a change in fortunes after back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Luton sits ninth in the table whilst Sunderland are four points behind ‘the Hatters’ in 14th.

Predicted Sunderland lineup vs Luton Town (4-2-3-1):

How Sunderland could lineup?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Can’t be faulted for any of the four goals conceded against Burnley last time out.

RB: Trai Hume – Second start in as row for Hume with Gooch likely out till after the World Cup and Niall Huggins continuing his road to recovery.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Could potentially move to right back but O’Nien has been impressive alongside Danny Batth.

CB: Danny Batth – Sunderland’s player of the season so far. Batth has been consistently solid all season.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – Will keep his place in the side due to the injury of Alese after a poor performance against Burnley.

CM: Corry Evans © – Important figure to the structure of the team as the side seems to lose shape whenever he goes off.

CM: Dan Neil – Was impressive and scored his first goal of the season in the 4-2 defeat to Burnley.

RM: Patrick Roberts – Should return to the starting lineup against Luton after missing out last Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

LM: Jack Clarke – Added another assist to his tally last week and should have had one more when he played in Diallo for a second goal.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Looks more comfortable back in his natural role of a No. 10 instead of playing in a false nine.

ST: Amad Diallo – Had an excellent first half against Burnley and netted his first goal for Sunderland.