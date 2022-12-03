Skip to main content
Sunderland 3-0 Millwall: Player Ratings as Amad Diallo continues mesmeric form

How the Sunderland players rated after an emphatic win against a strong Millwall side.
Sunderland battled to a fine 3-0 win over Millwall at the Stadium of Light, and there were no shortage of good performers. 

It puts Sunderland just one point away from the play-off places, but how did the players rate?

Anthony Patterson - An uncharacteristically dodgy moment at end of the first half. Lucky not to be punished. Solid after that. 6

Lynden Gooch - His involvement in the second goal was a brilliant reminder of his strengths. He's Another one of our players who clearly thrives playing against a higher calibre of opposition. 8

Danny Batth - Immense as per. What a season he's having. 8

Luke O'Nien - His two-footedness is one of his greatest strengths. The ultimate Swiss Army Knife of a player, he is having a superb season. 7

Aji Alese - Great to have him back as he offered important physicality and was able to become a third centre back against a robust Millwall side. 7

Corry Evans - Always the last player who's rating I write up, and always incredibly important to how we perform. Did his job very professionally. 7

Dan Neil - Industrious and composed. He's definitely developing into a more rounded player as the season goes on. 7

Amad Diallo- We've got one of the best players in the league on our hands. Keep on encouraging him. Don't sing that song. And watch him flourish. 8

Alex Pritchard - Did brilliantly for both the first and second goals. Set pieces are getting a bit sloppy, but he's irreplaceable in the role he plays. 8

Jack Clarke - Having a quieter spell after a sizzling start to the season. Not performing badly by any means but we're lucky to have the luxury of being able to give him a breather now.  

Ellis Simms - The bizarre anti-Simms sentiment baffles me. Aside from the Cardiff game where he was half fit, he's been really good. A goal and an assist were fruitful reward for an industrious and quality display. 8

SUBS

Elliot Embleton - He really is a lovely footballer. His two footedness and low centre of gravity are a joy to behold at times. It's up to him to put it all together and become the player he can still grow in to. 7

Patrick Roberts - Unlucky to be competing with the mesmeric Amad for a starting place, but still has an important part to play this season. Didn't quite come off for him today. 6

Dennis Cirkin - Uses his bodily so cleverly to protect the ball. Played his part in seeing the game out. 7

Man of the Match - Amad - He's just playing on a different level to both his teammates and opponents at the moment. The crispness and inventiveness of his play is a joy to behold.  

