'Sunderland are different to the Wycombes or the Rotherhams you see coming up every year'

Cardiff City arrive on Wearside this weekend as Sunderland look to build on the midweek win at Huddersfield.

So, who better to ask for some Cardiff insight than Glen Williams, who covers the Bluebirds for Wales Online.

We picked his brains on the upcoming match, who we should be worried about, and what the perception is of Sunderland right now in south Wales.

Cardiff are currently 18th in the table after the defeat against Watford, which was the same position they finished last season. How does that compare with the fans’ pre-season expectations and ambitions?

Probably a bit below par, but not far off. I think before the season any improvement on last year would have been viewed as a success, due to the massive overhaul in the playing squad, but it has been much of the same in terms of results so far.

What on earth is going on with the manager situation? Can you bring us up to speed?

Well Mark Hudson is set to take charge of his ninth game as interim boss when he faces Sunderland and the club aren't looking to appoint anyone externally, so we are told.

Hudson is set for talks with the board next week and it's incredibly likely he will be given the job on some sort of permanent basis. How long for is anyone's guess at the minute, though.

Cardiff have lost four of their last five games. Is that just seen as a blip or indicative of something more worrying?

It's a strange one, because all of those losses can be attributed to something. Watford overpowered Cardiff with the juggernaut of a squad they've got, while the defeat by Coventry was owing to a disallowed Bluebirds goal which the referee admitted was a mistake after the match.

The QPR and Swansea defeats were borne of early red cards for Cardiff, too, so results can be taken with a pinch of salt in recent times. They've played some OK stuff.

With six defeats from nine matches, Cardiff’s away form seems to be a major problem. What do you think is going wrong there?

It was one of their big strengths last year, which is odd. The home/away form seems to have switched this season and I can't put my finger on why, although those red cards mentioned above both happened in away matches. I don't think any away game in the Championship is easy and Sunderland is notoriously difficult to go to and get a result.

Which Cardiff players should we be worried about?

Jaden Philogene has sprung out of nowhere the last two games and produced man-of-the-match performances. The boy can play. He is a trickster, has pace and an eye for goal, too. If he is on song then he really is Cardiff's most dangerous weapon.

On the other end of the spectrum, fellow winger Callum O'Dowda has been consistently very good this season. Not quite the thrills and spills of Philogene, but a consistent 7 or 8 out of 10 every week. Cedric Kipre has been a monster at the back, too.

Which Sunderland players are you most worried about facing this weekend?

Their forward line is pretty impressive. I've always liked Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard is a dangerous player. Although I'm keen to see if Ellis Simms plays. He is someone Cardiff were after in the summer and I was excited at the prospect of him coming to south Wales.

I know he has had his injury troubles recently but it would be good to see him in action.

What has your general perception of Sunderland been during the club’s difficult last few years?

Sadness, really. Growing up Sunderland were a regular fixture in the Premier League for me and I have always admired the passion of the supporters. Watching Sunderland Til I Die on Netflix was compelling viewing, too.

I'm so chuffed to see them back in the Championship (even if it did take me six hours to get here!) and they should never be lower than the second tier. They're a great club and the fans deserve to be watching good football.

What, in your opinion, would you say is the general expectation of established Championship clubs when they play Sunderland this season? Newly-promoted club you should be beating, or something more?

I think Sunderland are a bit different to the Wycombes or the Rotherhams you see coming up and down year after year. I don't think of Sunderland like that at all. In my head, they have more of a grounding at this level than most other clubs you see promoted and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Finally, let’s have a prediction for Saturday.

Plonk me on top of the nearest fence. Can't call it. 1-1.

Many thanks to Glen for giving us his thoughts ahead of the game. Make sure you're following him on Twitter to see and read his thoughts after the game too.