Sunderland predicted line-up: What XI will Tony Mowbray opt for against Millwall?

After a three week break due to the World Cup Sunderland return to action on Saturday against Millwall at the Stadium of Light

Prior to the break Mowbray’s squad was looking thin on the ground due to injuries to Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin, Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard. Luke O’Nien was also missing due to suspension.

Since then, all the above except Ballard have returned to training and are available for selection, although Tony Mowbray admitted it may be a game too soon for Ross Stewart.

Sunderland predicted line-up (4-2-3-1):

Is this how Sunderland could line up on Saturday?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Kept six clean sheets in 20 appearances prior to the break in what has been an impressive campaign so far for Patterson.

RB: Lynden Gooch – Returned from injury during Sunderland’s warm weather training in Dubai; was also sent off during the friendly played in the Middle East.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Missed the win at Birmingham before the break due to suspension but should return to reform his partnership with Danny Batth.

CB: Danny Batth – Sunderland’s most consistent player this season and has started every game so far.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – Was also missing for the victory at St Andrew’s back in November but has returned to full fitness during the break.

CM: Corry Evans © - The skipper looks set to keep his place in the line-up due to his experience and good form.

CM: Abdoullah Ba – The young Frenchman started alongside Evans during the mid-season friendly in Dubai and that could be the case here too.

RM: Amad Diallo – Continued his fine form prior to the World Cup by scoring the only goal in the friendly.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Has looked more improved in his more natural position with Simms coming back into the line-up.

LM: Jack Clarke – Sunderland’s main goal threat since the injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, has four goals and six assists to his name this season.

ST: Ellis Simms – Came back from injury before the break and scored a well taken goal at Birmingham.

ALSO READ: Tony Mowbray calms fears over Man Utd recalling Amad Diallo early