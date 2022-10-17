Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackburn Rovers: Evans to return against his former club?

Credit: Mike Jones

Corry Evans missed the game through suspension and Elliot Embleton played alongside Dan Neil in Evans’ usual midfield position.

Amad Diallo put in maybe his best 45 minutes in a Sunderland shirt in the second half on Saturday, but was it enough to make the starting eleven?

Embleton got a goal, Patrick Roberts was a threat throughout, Jack Clarke looked his usual self and should have got himself a goal and Alex Pritchard looked back to his best.

The victory puts Sunderland ninth in the table, two points off the play-offs and four points behind their opponents.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1):

GK: Anthony Patterson – A quiet day for the shot-stopper, there was nothing he could do about Charlie Wyke’s opener and was unfairly booked late on.

RB: Luke O’Nien – Lynden Gooch has started every game at right back this season, but Gooch was substituted at half time due to injury and O’Nien filled in at right back and looked comfortable.

CB: Danny Batth – Another dominant performance from Batth as Wigan’s front men struggled to deal with his physicality in the air.

CB: Aji Alese – Whether it’s at left back or centre back, Alese has impressed this season and it looks like he’ll slide into centre back against Blackburn.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – An excellent return to the team at left back for Cirkin, with a goal and an assist after missing the last five games through injury.

CM: Dan Neil – Played well in a more defensive role in the absence of Evans, should be able to resume his usual role with the skipper back in the team.

CM: Corry Evans © – Back in the lineup after his suspension. Evans is vital to this Sunderland team and will be targeting a win against some familiar faces.

RM: Patrick Roberts – One of the best players on the pitch against Wigan and arguably unlucky to see his goal chalked off for offside.

CAM: Elliot Embleton – Took his first goal of the season well at the weekend and will be hoping to build on a positive performance.

LM: Jack Clarke – Will have been disappointed not to score against Wigan after going through on goal before the ball got stuck under his feet.

CF: Alex Pritchard – Registered his third assist of the season against Wigan on Saturday but will feel hard done by not to come away with a hattrick of assists after his pass for Roberts’ goal was given offside and Clarke couldn’t find the net after being released by Pritchard.