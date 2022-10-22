Sunderland predicted lineup vs Burnley: Rare start for summer signing?

Sunderland had 70% of the ball in the second half at Blackburn on Tuesday night but were unable to find the back of the net and only managed three shots on target in the second 45.

Credit: Isaac Parkin

Burnley currently sit third in the table and have lost once this season. After a positive start to the season Sunderland now find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Mowbray will be hoping his side can return to winning ways after only two wins in their last seven games.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Burnley (4-2-3-1):

GK: Anthony Patterson – Was beaten by a fantastic strike and a goal that shouldn’t have stood because of offside in Sunderland’s 2-0 loss to Blackburn on Tuesday.

RB: Lynden Gooch – Missed Tuesday’s game due to a foot injury but Mowbray is hopeful of having the American back on Saturday with Trai Hume on standby if Gooch can’t play.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Played at right back on Tuesday night but will have to return to centre back with the injury to Aji Alese.

CB: Danny Batth – Started every league for Sunderland so far this season in an otherwise ever changing back-line.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – Big boost having him back from injury especially following the injury to Alese, which is set to sideline the defender for up to four weeks.

CM: Corry Evans © - Returned to the lineup against his former side during the week following a one game suspension against Wigan.

CM: Dan Neil – Performances may need to improve if he is to keep his place in the starting lineup with the likes of Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba waiting in the wings.

RM: Patrick Roberts – A magician with the ball at his feet, he just needs to improve his end product and start adding more goals to his game.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – A yellow card away from a one game ban, will be hoping for his first goal of the season before his first ban.

LM: Jack Clarke – Like Pritchard is one caution away from a one game ban. He looked the most likely to make something happen against Blackburn, which has been the case for most games this season.

ST: Amad Diallo – Has looked positive from the bench in his last two appearances and may be rewarded with a start against Burnley.