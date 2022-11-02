Sunderland predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Town: Clarke suspended, who will replace him?

Huddersfield currently sit bottom of the championship on 15 points whilst Sunderland are 16th on 21 points. The Terriers won last time out against Millwall whilst Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw at Luton.

Tony Mowbray has said that Ellis Simms isn’t ready to start games yet and Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard remain sidelined despite returning to training this week.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1):

Possible Sunderland lineup?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Will keep his place despite Alex Bass’ derby day heroics foe the under 21’s in midweek.

RB: Luke O’Nien – To start his second consecutive game at right back after starting the previous 13 games at centre back

CB: Bailey Wright – Started his first game of the season last weekend at Luton and did well.

CB: Danny Batth – Almost scored his first goal of the season at Luton in what has been a solid season so far for Batth.

LB: Dennis Cirkin – A booking away from a suspension after picking up a yellow card against Luton.

CM: Dan Neil – Putting together a nice string of games since being benched against Blackpool at the beginning of October

CM: Corry Evans © – Another strong performance against Luton showing his importance to the team.

RM: Patrick Roberts – Impressed from the bench on Saturday on his return from a hamstring injury.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Still looking for his first goal of the season but his link up play has been impressive.

LM: Elliot Embleton – Got the equaliser against Luton from the bench and looks set to replace the suspended Clarke

ST: Amad Diallo – Looking to start his third straight game following an impressive game at Luton