Sunderland predicted lineup vs Wigan Athletic: Who will replace the suspended skipper?

Tony Mowbray has a big decision to make this weekend with skipper Corry Evans receiving a one match ban against Swansea.
Credit: Mike Jones

Mowbray has Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba and Jay Matete at his disposal in the absence of Evans, but which of the three will the Sunderland boss opt to use?

Sunderland scored for the first time in three games against Swansea in a narrow 2-1 defeat last weekend, whereas Wigan leapfrogged the lads after beating Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, with ex-Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead getting the only goal of the game.

Credit: Tim Goode

The result leaves Sunderland 13th in the table while Wigan sit two points above in 9th.

A host of former Sunderland players will be on the opposing side when Sunderland take on Wigan at the Stadium of Light. All involved will be feeling that three points is a must for Sunderland if they want to avoid sliding any further down the table.

Could this be the line-up against Wigan Athletic?

GK: Anthony Patterson – Another positive display against Swansea despite the result.

RB: Lynden Gooch© – The stand in captain will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing display last Saturday.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Enjoying a good spell in the team in what is arguably his best position.

CB: Danny Batth – Has been Sunderland’s most consistent player so far this season.

LB: Aji Alese – Keep’s improving on a game-by-game basis. Cirkin may struggle to dislodge Alese from the starting 11.

CM: Dan Neil – Will be hoping to rediscover his early season form against Wigan.

CM: Jay Matete – Stand-out performer for the under 21’s during the week, which should see him replace the suspended Evans.

RW: Patrick Roberts – Will be looking for his first goal at the Stadium of Light since the March 12 against Crewe Alexandra.

CAM: Elliot Embleton – Will Tony Mowbray opt to use Embleton and give Pritchard a rest following his dip in form?

LW: Jack Clarke – Took his fourth goal of the season well against Swansea last Saturday.

ST: Amad Diallo – Another chance beckons for Diallo in what would be his second start of the season.

