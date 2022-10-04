Sunderland 0-0 Blackpool Player Ratings: Alese shines again

Anthony Patterson - Nothing to do first half. Shaky moment early in the second, followed by a great save from Callum Wright moments later and another to tip Yates' cross/shot over the crossbar. 7

Lynden Gooch - Gave the ball away a few times and did well at others. Clearly given instruction to not get up and down the touch-line as much as Alese - surprising given his skillset. 6

Luke O'Nien - Intelligent, brave and alert. Typical of what we've come to expect from him in recent times. 7

Danny Batth - Solid as usual. Distribution could have been better. 6

Aji Alese - Superb in the first half. Given some problems by Corbeanu in the second as we saw less of the ball, which he more or less stood up to. His athleticism is extraordinary and offers so much to the side. 8

Corry Evans - Pressed well in the first half, winning the ball high up the pitch and distributing characteristically smartly. Less effective in the second. 6

Elliot Embleton - Clipped the crossbar on his right foot - otherwise pretty quiet. 6

Patrick Roberts - Started menacing the Blackpool defence a little more in the second half. Didn't quite come off for him tonight, but he's starting to ooze confidence and quality. 6

Alex Pritchard - His technical superiority in the Championship is less pronounced, but he continues to work hard as a link-man. Lacking a bit of a killer instinct at times. 6

Jack Clarke - Typical Jack Clarke; dangerous at times, frustrating at others. Just needs to add a little more variety to his game to be a serious serious threat at this level. 6

Amad Diallo - Some moments of quality, some of uncertainty. Clearly a good player but took too long on the ball on occasion - particularly when played in by Roberts in the first half. Hopefully only a precautionary substitution. 6

Jewison Bennette (Sub) - Continues to show flashes of pace and trickery. Time to gently temper expectations as he develops his game further. 6

Dan Neil (Sub) - It says a lot when 20 year-old Dan Neil is the most experienced of your 5 subs. Saw little of the ball. 5

Abdoullah Ba (Sub) - Almost gifted Blackpool a goal with his first touch. Raw, but there's a real player there. 5

Leon Dajaku (Sub) - Don't think a loan would be the worst thing for him in January. 5

Edouard Michut (Sub) - Looked what he is; technically gifted and lacking match sharpness. 5

Man of the match: Aji Alese. Looking like the perfect hybrid centre back/wing back for our system. A credit to the recruitment team. Based off the last few weeks, someone to build around for the future.