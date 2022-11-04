Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View

Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.

However, Cardiff are only three points adrift of the Black Cats in 18th, which highlights the small margin for error in the Championship this season.

Last time out, Sunderland prevailed 2-0 away at Huddersfield Town, while Cardiff lost 2-1 at home to promotion chasing Watford.

Sunderland have now picked up four points from their last two away games, which sees them sitting five points off the play-off places.

Tony Mowbray knows his side will have to improve on they're midweek performance if they are to get anything from the games against Cardiff and Birmingham City away.

Mowbray explained: “Our performance level over the seven or eight weeks that I've been here, has warranted a lot more points.

“There’ve been times where we’ve been really dominant, but just not found a way. We have to give our backline credit as well, including Corry in there, they put their bodies on the line and stopped a lot of crosses, won their headers.

“It takes lots of different ways to win football matches, it can’t be silky soccer every week, there aren’t too many Manchester City’s around and certainly not at this level.”

Mowbray has only lost two of his 16 Championship matches against Cardiff (W8, D6), winning both games last season in charge of Blackburn Rovers.

The return of Ellis Simms is a big boost for Sunderland, and Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is finally starting to find some form after scoring two goals in his last three appearances.

Team News

Cardiff ace Rubin Colwill could be back in contention to face Sunderland this Saturday, he recently returned to training after suffering a hip flexor problem in September.

Forwards Isaak Davies (Knee) and midfielder Ebou Adams (Pectoral muscle) both aren’t expected back until after the World Cup break.

Bluebirds' striker Callum Robinson will also miss the game as he is currently serving a three-match ban following the red card he received in the Welsh derby against Swansea City.

Romaine Sawyers and Sheyi Ojo are both pushing for starts, while Kion Etete will hope he has done enough to warrant his first start after nine substitute appearances.

For Sunderland, Jack Clarke is available again after completing his one game suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Ellis Simms has made two appearances in a row as a substitute and could make his comeback in the starting lineup this weekend.

However, Edouard Michut suffered a groin problem against Luton Town, and is the latest Black Cats player, ruled out until after the World Cup.

Dan Neil may also be back in contention to start if Mowbray opts for fresh legs.

Last Meeting

The two sides last played each other in January 2018 at the Cardiff City Stadium, where the Bluebirds won 4-0. Let's not talk about it.

Sunderland team: Ruiter, Browning, Clarke-Salter, Jones, O’Shea, Ndong, Oviedo, Wilson, Honeyman, Gooch, Maja

Recent Form

Sunderland: WLLDW

Cardiff: LLLWL

Sunderland vs Cardiff head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Sunderland wins: 4

Draws: 2

Cardiff wins: 4

Referee: Andy Davies

Andy Davies will take charge of this game and has refereed 37 games over the last 12 months and has issued 76 yellow cards.

Davies last took charge of Sunderland back in August 2017, when Leeds United prevailed 2-0 at the Stadium of Light and took the three points back to west Yorkshire.

He will be assisted by Adam Crysell and Mark Dwyer, with Stephen Martin acting as the fourth official.

Opposition View

Mark Hudson knows his team will have to be at their best when his side travels to Wearside to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Hudson explained: “It’s a tough place to go.

“They’ve been getting crowds of around 40,000, so it will be a good experience for some of the players, and something to look forward to.

“It’s the third game in a week, so we’ve prepared as well as we can. We spoke about Sunderland yesterday, and we’re trying to put ourselves in a place where we can go there and get a result.

“They’re a good side, we’ve watched their strengths, and they’ve got players that can individually hurt you.

“We’ve got to be at our best. The performances have been there, it’s just the little moments that we can get better at.”