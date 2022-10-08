Swansea vs Sunderland Player Ratings: Who impressed and who didn't?

Anthony Patterson - Unlucky with the two goals. Superb save from Fulton in the second half. A very good goal-keeper who's only getting better. 7

Lynden Gooch - Poor first half. Unable to cope with the fluidity of Swansea’s movement and lacked composure on the ball. As with the whole team he improved in the second. 5

Danny Batth - Played a couple of good diagonals out to Roberts. Hard to know exactly who to attribute blame for the second goal to, but you'd like to think Batth would have been more assertive in that situation. 6

Luke O'Nien - You have to admire how he's adjusted to the Championship. Along with the rest of the defence he was troubled with Swansea's movement in the first half, but stood up and showed a lot of character in the second. 6

Aji Alese - Got up and down the touchline well again, most of our problems coming from the other side of the pitch. Thought he did well for the most part. 7

Corry Evans - Not a lot to say. Did what he usually does. 6

Dan Neil - Couldn't keep up with the slickness and speed of Swansea's midfield for the most part. 5

Elliot Embleton – Better in the second half when he got wound up. He's a quality player when he gets going but as has too often been the case, he comes and goes in games. 5

Patrick Roberts – Possibly our brightest spark in the first half. Like Clarke on the other side, his tendency to cut inside can become predictable. 6

Alex Pritchard – Unsuited physically to the false nine position. So much better playing deeper. Harsh to be too critical of recent performances given the job he's being asked to do. 5

Jack Clarke – Quiet first half. Excellent goal when playing centrally. Worked hard and seems to be playing with confidence. He’s probably the player best suited to that role for the time being. 7

Jewison Bennette (SUB) – Plays with purpose and speaks volumes that Mowbray often calls upon him as the first substitute. Gave the ball away a few times. Understandably acclimatising to the pace of the league. 6

Jay Matete (SUB) - Fairly typical Matete. Good energy and aggression but lacks composure and consistency on the ball. 5

Abdoullah Ba (SUB) - Hardly touched the ball from what I recall. 5

Amad Diallo (SUB) – Good feet. Looks dangerous in flashes but could do with having a more defined role in the team. 5

Man of the Match - Anthony Patterson. Seems to make a few excellent saves every week, and generally speaking his passing is improving.