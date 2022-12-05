Is Amad Diallo keeping 'the league's most talented footballer' out of the Sunderland team?

Skip to main content
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the form of Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo is causing him a serious dilemma.

Tony Mowbray says Amad Diallo’s Sunderland form is so good that he is keeping ‘the most talented footballer in the league’ out of the side.

Amad scored again as Sunderland beat Millwall 3-0, bagging his fourth goal in the last six game to open the scoring.

That form has seen Patrick Roberts restricted to a place on the substitutes bench of late, despite being a player that Mowbray believes is the most naturally gifted in the Championship.

It is causing a dilemma for the Sunderland boss, and frustration for Roberts, but Mowbray believes they can play together in some games too.

"He (Amad) is only playing on a regular basis because of his talent," Mowbray said. "I have to sit Patrick Roberts down in my office, who, in my opinion, is probably the most talented footballer in this league, yet he's not playing.

"'Why am I not playing if you think I'm that talented?' 'Well, because this kid assists and scores goals Pat, and with total respect, you scored two amazing goals away at Reading this season and you've had some assists, but Amad's on fire at the moment and he plays in the same position as you'.

"My job is to try to find a way of putting them both in the team, yet you have to pick and choose the games where you feel you can be dominant with the ball and put them both in the team at the same time."

Amad and Roberts have played together before, usually with the former moving into a central position. A great example was when they combined to set up Alex Pritchard’s opener in the away win at Huddersfield.

Mowbray’s dilemma, though, is highlighted by the fact they both started the next game together too, which was the 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff which was probably the Black Cats’ worst performance of the season so far.

