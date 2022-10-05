Jordan Henderson 'hopes' to play at Sunderland again as he hails 'great start' to the season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he ‘hopes’ to play at the Stadium of light again one day as he had his say on the recent goings on at Sunderland.

Henderson came through the ranks at Sunderland, his hometown club, before moving to Liverpool in 2011, where he has gone on to win the Premier League and Champions League.

However, his roots have always kept him connected to Sunderland, and he is as happy as anyone to see the club appearing to be on the rise again.

Speaking at a McDonald’s Fun Football session in Liverpool, Henderson told the Sunderland Echo: “It (Sunderland doing well again) is a great thing for the club and also the city.

"Sunderland is a huge footballing town and deserves to be in the top flight. Playing at a full Stadium of Light is an amazing experience and I hope to play there again one day.

“I had a lot of friends and family texting me when they got promoted and we were all super excited.

“They’ve certainly had a great start. It’s always good to carry that momentum from promotion over into performances this season.

“I know from experience that the Championship is a tough league and anyone can beat anyone on their day, so you have to pick up points wherever you can.

“Looking at the fixtures, they have played some of the promotion favourites already so shows how well they have done so far. Hopefully, they keep it up.

“A couple of players have stood out with Patrick Roberts playing well and looking lively. Whilst Ross Stewart is one of the top scorers in the league and Jack Clarke has performed really well.

“They have an exciting team there and try to watch the games as often as I can.”

Jordan Henderson has always been keen to use football, and his position within it, to promote how it can help others, which is exactly what McDonald’s Fun Football is designed to do.

They have more than 250 locations around the UK where sessions will be put on for free, and he says accessibility is everything.

“It is super important,” he said. “I am a firm believer in football being for everyone, no matter their ability or gender. As a parent I understand how taking your kids to football for the first time can be intimidating or off-putting.

The great thing about Fun Football is the sessions are designed to ensure every level is catered for and accepted.

“It takes a step back from the competitive environment of football and puts enjoyment at the heart of every session, which is so important. Fun Football is the perfect environment for any child looking to take their first steps in football and I would encourage parents up and down the country to take advantage of the free session.”

