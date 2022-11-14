World Cup: Which current and former Sunderland players are going to Qatar?

Current Sunderland players:

There are two current Black Cats playing in this year's World Cup. Lets take a look who they are.

Bailey Wright

The Australian International Bailey Wright will compete in group D of the World Cup, facing France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Bailey Wright in action for the Socceroos against Honduras.

Australia earned a placed in the tournament through the play-offs with a fresh squad that is now without the likes of Mile Jedinak or Tim Cahill.

Wright has established himself as a regular starter for his country, playing as a right-sided centre back in a back four.

The Melbourne-born defender joined Sunderland permanently at the start of the 2021/22 season off the back of a successful loan spell with the club.

Australia will have to battle hard to get out of their group, but Sunderland fans will know the defensive acumen Wright could bring.

Jewison Bennette

Despite being just 18 years old, the tricky winger has made seven appearances for the Costa Rica national side.

Three of them were World Cup Qualifying matches, where he managed to pick up an assist in a 2-0 win against the USA.

Bennette celebrating his goal in an international friendly against South Korea.

Since joining Sunderland in the Summer, Bennette has scored one goal in nine appearances.

He is likely to be used as an impact substitute for Costa Rica, with the likes of former Arsenal winger, Joel Campbell, predicted to be ahead of him.

The Black Cats definitely have a player on their hands with Bennette, who has bags of potential and is regraded as Costa Rica's brightest young prospect.

Former Sunderland players:

Bryan Oviedo

From a current Black Cat Costa Rican, to an ex-Black Cat Costa Rican.

Bryan Oviedo in a World Cup Qualifier against New Zealand.

Bryan Oviedo played in 9 out of the 14 qualifying games in the build up to Qatar, and is the regular starting left back for the national team.

Currently playing over in the US for Real Salt Lake, Oviedo made 80 appearances in his time at Sunderland from 2017-2019.

Oviedo signed from Everton and was brought as part of a double swoop that included midfielder, Darren Gibson.

He left Sunderland after the 2018/19 season to return to Danish Superliga side Copenhagen, where he had previously played in his early career as a youngster.

Oviedo clearing the danger against LA Galaxy.

In August this year he signed for Real Salt Lake in the MLS, where he has made seven appearances so far.

Jonny Williams

Former Sunderland loanee Jonny Williams will travel to Qatar for Wales' first World Cup in 64 years.

Jonny Williams celebrating his goal against Poland.

Playing alongside Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, Williams featured in three games in the World Cup Qualifiers.

His time at Sunderland was impacted by injuries, with him playing just 13 games, scoring only once.

The Sunderland 'Til I Die Netflix series documented his recovery and captured the importance of player confidence when returning from injury.

Jonny Williams for Sunderland in the 17/18 season.

After the Sunderland loan spell, his contract with Crystal Palace ended and he later played for Charlton Athletic, Cardiff City and now Swindon Town in League Two.

Simon Mignolet

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is one of the three shot stoppers selected by Roberto Martinez.

Mignolet in between the sticks for Club Brugge in the Belgium Pro League.

He will be used as a back-up in the Belgium squad in Qatar, with Thibaut Courtois remaining the national side's number one.

Mignolet played for the Black Cats for three seasons between 2010-2013.

Sunderland fought off interest from the likes of PSV for the Belgian's signature, buying him for £2 million in the summer of 2010.

Mignolet in action for Sunderland in 2013.

He was a reliable pair of hands for Sunderland, and his consistent solid performances earned him a move to Liverpool for £9 million in 2013.

Despite some rotation with Loris Karius, Mignolet was considered Liverpool's starting goalkeeper for five seasons until the marque signing of Alisson Becker in the 2018/19 season.

Mignolet struggled to get minutes after the Brazilian's arrival, only making two appearances in the 2018/19 season.

But nevertheless, he did earn himself a Champions league winner's medal in his time at Anfield, so I'm sure he won't complain.

After becoming second-choice for Liverpool, Mignolet returned to Belgium to play for Club Brugge in 2019, where he still plays today.

Jordan Pickford

Another goalkeeper to add to the list of international prodigies nurtured by Sunderland is Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Pickford playing for England in an International friendly against Switzerland.

While working his way through the Sunderland ranks at youth level, Pickford was loaned out to multiple clubs.

This included the likes of Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End.

During this time he represented his country at youth level, all the way from U-16 to U-21.

In the 2016/17 season, Pickford was finally given his chance for Sunderland, replacing the injured first-team goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Although the Black Cats were relegated that season, Pickford was shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year.

Pickford during the 2017/18 season.

Everton came in for the Sunderland-born keeper during the summer of the 2018/19 season, signing him for £25 million, potentially rising to £30 million.

Since then, Pickford has remained a regular starter for the club, despite the odd mistake, most notably in the high-pressured Merseyside Derby.

He has always been safe between the sticks for England though, building his reputation of being one of England's most important players when it comes to international tournaments.

His penalty saves and visible passion when he pulls on the England shirt have meant that he would have been one of the first names in Southgate's 26-man squad.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is perhaps the finest product of the Sunderland youth system.

Henderson against Wigan in 2011.

Henderson broke into the first team during the 2009/10 season and was named Young Player of The Year for the club twice in consecutive years before earning himself a move to Liverpool in 2011 for around £16 million.

Since then Henderson has lead Liverpool to tremendous success in recent years, winning the Premier League, Champions league and multiple domestic tournaments.

Sebastian Coates

Former Sunderland defender, Sebastian Coates, will be playing for Uruguay in Qatar.

The Uruguayan driving the ball forward in the Tyne-Wear derby.

Initially, Coates joined Sunderland on loan from Liverpool in 2014, but after a successful season, he was signed on a four-year deal for around £2 million.

Coates played 19 games for Sunderland in the 2015/16 season, but was quickly loaned to Portuguese side CP Sporting.

His loan was extended for the 2016/17 season, and was signed permanently in February of 2017.

The no-nonsense defender appears to have found a home for himself at Sporting, spending the past eight seasons at the club.

He has been praised for his leadership as Sporting captain, especially in the 2020/21 season, where his defence kept 20 clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals in 34 matches.

Coates against Chile in a World Cup Qualifier match.

Uruguay will be hoping that Coates' experience and knowledge of how to govern a defence will see them advance to the later stages of the World Cup.