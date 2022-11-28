Skip to main content
Sunderland to face trio of former players in FA Cup third round

If you thought, or at least hoped, that Sunderland had seen the back of League One opposition this season, then think again.

Sunderland will come up against plenty of familiar faces in the FA Cup after they were drawn against Shrewsbury Town.

It will be Sunderland’s first appearance in the third round of the competition for five years after they made a habit of early exits during the dark League One years.

The Black Cats will travel to New Meadow early in the new year for the clash, which will likely take place on January 6.

Shrewsbury are currently mid-table in League one and boast a strong former Sunderland contingent.

Defender Tom Flanagan played more than 100 games for the Black Cats in a four-year spell, with Aiden O’Brien racking up 52 in one and a half seasons on Wearside.

Carl Winchester is currently on-loan at Shrewsbury from Sunderland too, although FA rules will prevent him from playing against his parent club.

There is even a familiar face in the dugout, with former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Cotterill still in charge at New Meadow.

Sunderland have probably got a little too familiar with Shrewsbury Town in recent years, with the two clubs meeting seven times since 2016. The Black Cats have won four of them, including a 3-2 success the last time the clubs met, as well as drawing another two. 

Tom Flanagan Aiden O'Brien in Sunderland action
