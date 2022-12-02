Sunderland midfielder to miss Millwall clash due to 'mystery' injury

Sunderland will again be without midfielder Edouard Michut for the visit of Millwall due to a ‘mystery’ injury.

Michut has struggled to get going since arriving at Sunderland on an initial loan deal from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Some of that has been him needing time to adjust to the greater physicality in the Championship, but he has also been plagued by niggling injuries too.

He has not featured since the 1-1 draw with Luton in October and has only played 66 minutes all season, and it seems he will be missing out again against the Lions – although Sunderland are struggling to understand why.

"It's just dragging on a little bit longer than we would have thought, really,” Mowbray said of Michut’s injury.

"It's a bit of everything - almost a bit of a mystery - it comes from his groin, but it's in his thigh, his calf, around the outside of his knee. It's a leg problem, though, and we have had it scanned and looked at it again.

"He said to me yesterday that he will be alright next week, so let's hope so."

Although Michut will be missing, Sunderland’s injury concerns have eased considerably since their last match three weeks ago.

Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Ross Stewart are expected to be available again, while Dan Ballard is understood to only be a couple of weeks away from a return too.

Luke O’Nien also missed the last game against Birmingham due to suspension, but he will also be back in the squad for the Millwall game.

