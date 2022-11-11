Sunderland 'not in the market for stereotypical British-type players' with inflated price tags

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are not going to be signing ‘stereotypical British-type players’ despite the lack of experience in the squad.

Sunderland have adopted a transfer model that sees them signing young players and developing them into first team stars before selling them on to reinvest in the squad.

The hope is to create a conveyor belt of talent that can be self-sustaining and become the basis for long-term success, and it’s a plan that Mowbray has described himself as an ‘advocate’ of.

Many fans have been urging the club to compliment the young talent they have by signing some established Championship players, but Mowbray says that is unlikely to happen – as well as confirming they are looking to South America to make the most of Juan Sartori’s links there.

"Recruitment now is a worldwide issue,” Mowbray said. “It's good that we are in the market for South American players - if you look at the makeup of our board, we have South American influence in there. Recruitment is quite interesting and exciting.

"I don't think we are in the market for the stereotypical British-type players that cost over-the-odds, but let's see what the window brings.

"If we need to, we'll sign a 33-year-old that's going to be crucial to help young players develop but generally we are going to be signing young players who we can develop and grow into the team, and hopefully we can become a really fast, strong, athletic, technically-gifted football team, that's full of energy and that can give every team problems.

“When they want to make it a running game, we can run, and when they want to make it a football match, we can match them with the football.

Juan Sartori's influence at Sunderland is yet to see a South American sign, although they have dipped into Central America for Costa Rican Jewison Bennette.