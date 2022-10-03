Tony Mowbray backs midfield man to solve Sunderland striker crisis

Tony Mowbray says he will continue to give Elliot Embleton a chance to solve Sunderland’s striker shortage despite the Black Cats failing to find the net against Preston.

Sunderland left themselves short of strikers in the summer transfer window and immediately paid the price with both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms – the only senior centre forwards at the club – both getting injured within a week of each other.

Stewart is expected to be out until after the World Cup break, while Simms is still ‘two or three weeks’ away from a return.

That has left midfielder Embleton to fill the void, although he along with everyone else in a red and while shirt endured a frustrating afternoon against Ryan Lowe’s exceptionally well-drilled side.

Mowbray, though, still believes Embleton is the best option he has available to him for now.

“I watch Elliot in training and he shoots more than any other player at the football club,” Mowbray said.

“He shoots off both feet and he’s pretty accurate with both to be honest, I just feel like if we can play him beyond their midfield and we can get him half a yard.

“I want to give him that chance to do what he does in training today and obviously we’re looking for players who can get us those goals at the moment.

“I looked at his record last year and in terms of both goals and assists it was very good. I think he deserves an opportunity to show that he can contribute goals for us.”