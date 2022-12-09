Tony Mowbray praises 'unbelievable' player of the month nominee Amad Diallo

Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Manchester United star Amad Diallo after his performances for Sunderland earned him a nomination for the Championship player of the month award.

Diallo joined Manchester United in 2020 for £37 million but rarely featured for the red devils before being loaned out to Rangers last season. Diallo struggled to cement a place in the team during his loan spell before joining Sunderland on loan at the end of august.

Mowbray said: “You don’t get bought for 37 million unless you are an amazing talent and I watch him in training with our players and he does some extraordinary things with the ball, its stuck to his foot it’s unbelievable how talented he is.”

The on-loan Man Utd winger is in fine form for Sunderland with four goals and an assist in his last six games.

Amad Diallo celebrates against Millwall. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Tony Mowbray spoke this week of the talented winger, saying: “Everyone sees Diallo’s amazing talent I was just watching training before, and he takes your breath away how talented he is.

“He’s relaxed, he lets his football do the talking. He knows as long as he works hard enough, he’s going to get in the team because he can bring the goals and the assists.

Diallo’s fine form however has given Tony Mowbray a selection headache as he looks to find a way to fit both Diallo and Patrick Roberts in to the same team.

Diallo battling for possession against Millwall. Credit: Owen Humphreys

“He’s actually keeping Patrick out the team, and I think Patrick Roberts is one of the most talented players in the league and yet Diallo’s bringing goals and assists, Patrick has to understand he’s sitting on the bench at the moment. Which is unusual because I really like him.” said Mowbray.

He continued: “I’m trying to find a way to get them both in the team and against the right opposition we will have both of them in the team. But at the moment Patrick has to sit on the side because Diallo is doing so well and that’s a huge credit to him.”

Diallo is up against Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, West Bromwich Albion’s Kyle Bartley and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres for the player of the month award.

