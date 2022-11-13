Skip to main content
Trai Hume could soon be 'first choice right back,' admits Sunderland boss

How big an impressing did Trai Hume make in Sunderland's win at Birmingham.

Trai Hume has put himself firmly in the fray for more Sunderland starts following his performance at Birmingham.

Hume has struggled for game time since joining from Linfield just under a year ago, with the game at St Andrews being just the sixth that he has started for the Black Cats.

Mowbray has explained that has been due to the form of other right-backs in the squad, but Mowbray has admitted the Northern Irishman has given him food for thought.

"He's really good in the air, he's got amazing spring, he's very determined - you could see that when he blocked a cross late on," Mowbray said. "You could see how excited he was about showing us what he could do.

"He has been on the periphery because we have gone with Gooch and then O'Nien, so he probably feels like he is the third-choice right-back, then [Niall] Huggins is coming back so is he fourth-choice right-back?

“Well, if he plays like that every week, he will be number one right-back!"

No Sunderland player had more touches than Trai Hume at Birmingham, among other impressive statistics posted by the 20-year-old.

Trai Hume applauds Sunderland fans
