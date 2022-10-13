Rated: How well did Wigan Athletic's large contingent of ex-Black Cats do at Sunderland?

Wigan Athletic roll into town this weekend, and they will be bringing a strong contingent of former Sunderland players with them.

Some will be remembered more fondly and affectionately then others, though, so we decided to rate their time on Wearside.

Charlie Wyke (2018-2021): 94 appearances, 34 goals

Big Chaz was a figure of much debate and split much opinion over his three-year spell with us. Ssome think he was a pivotal cog in the wheel of getting back to where we wanted to be, others seemed to label him a one trick pony, slow and cumbersome.

His figures indeed for the first 2 seasons for us where somewhat underwhelming (51 games and just 9 goals), however his 2020-21 season was exceptional (43 games and 25 goals), as he excelled under the guidance of Lee Johnson.

Despite being offered a new deal in 2021, he ultimately decided his time was up though and he made his way to the northwest. Wyke suffered a terrible Cardiac episode in late 2021, Thankfully though he has been able to recover from this ordeal, and has been able to recommence playing recently, so as much as anything I hope he gets a warm reception at the SOL on Saturday

Rating: 8/10

I’ll give Chaz him an 8/10 for his performances on Wearside during his three-year stay. On his day he was hard to stop, especially in 2020-21.

Max Power (2018-2021): 108 Appearances, 11 Goals

Max was signed initially on loan in the same window as Wyke (his loan move would be made permanent in January 2019), as Sunderland went down the route of tried and trusted at the level of league 1 in their attempts to make a quick exit from the third tier.

It was seen as quite a coup for Sunderland at the time. Power had captained Wigan to the League One title in 2018 and was stepping down from the Championship as well. His Sunderland career got off to a less than Ideal start as he received three red cards in his first 18 games for the lads (although one was later rescinded).

A more reserved Power then returned afterwards which was a shame, as his attacking instincts seemed to be curbed by the red cards. He also suffered the heartache of getting injured in the opening ten minutes of the 2019 playoff final defeat.

Nonetheless Power’s leadership qualities weren’t going unnoticed and he was made captain under Phil Parkinson in late 2019. From then he led the team well, especially in the Covid season in which he was a galvanising presence in soulless stadiums. It would be unfortunate that fans last abiding memory of Power would be his attempted 40 yard shot that near on ended up on the banks of the River Wear in the closing moments of our play off semi-final defeat to Lincoln.

Rating: 7/10:

Power was a solid and committed professional that always gave his all for the club, sadly though he wasn’t enough to lift us from the dregs of league 1 at the time. A solid 7/10 for Max.

Nathan Broadhead (2021-22): 20 appearances, 10 Goals

I think it would be fair to say that Broadhead was universally loved by Sunderland fans as he became part of the journey of Sunderland finally breaking free of the shackles of third tier football.

Sunderland loves an inspired loan signing, we fall in love quickly, and then seem to get hearts broken. It was no different in the case of Broadhead. He embraced the style of play under Johnson in bringing youth and exuberance along with great quality, and that was encapsulated by a wonderful goal against Arsenal in the league cup quarter final. In a cruel twist of fate though this was also the same night he suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out until the nadir of the season nearly.

He did return though in Early April 2022 and ensured our safe passage into the play offs with some crucial goals. Broadhead missed the Sheffield Wednesday semi-final with a recurrence of hamstring troubles with his last appearance coming against Wycombe in the playoff final as a late substitute.

A protracted period of negotiation, or so it seemed, in trying to sign Broadhead on a permanent deal followed, and it became a source of daily news for all fans during the summer transfer period. In the end, much like a film you’ve watched over and over but know the ending, Wigan had swooped in and signed him on loan for the season.

Rating: 9/10

I think most fans will look fondly back on Broady's time on Wearside. He was a player that for the first time in a long while got me off my seat when watching.

Ashley Fletcher (2018): 16 appearances, 2 goals

Fletcher was part of the ill-fated relegated team from the championship in 2018, and for that I’m afraid I can’t bring myself to want to recollect too much on that time. Sorry Ashley!

Fletcher joined on loan from Middlesbrough in the winter transfer window. Boro had signed him for a hefty fee of £6.5million in the summer of 2017, however things weren’t going to plan as he had only managed 1 goal in 16 games before we for some reason thought he was the answer to our problems of goals!

Sadly, it never worked out for Fletcher here. A return of two goals in sixteen games meant he won’t be remembered with any great fondness by all of us.

Rating: 3/10

He never seemed to want to be here, and fans probably felt the same about him.

James McClean(2011-13) 59 Appearances, 7 Goals

McClean was a player that divided much opinion amongst all Sunderland fans and he certainly caused controversy. Having burst onto the scene in 2011 under the stewardship of then manager Martin O’Neill, McClean's rawness made him something of a novelty to start with and it got fans reminiscing of previous great wide players from years gone by for us with his direct running and pace.

The season of 2011-12 was one of great success for McClean. He was named the club's young player of the year for that season. However this seemed to be the tipping point of his success with Sunderland. As quick as his stock rose in the early part of his Sunderland journey, is falling out of favour with supporters was just rapid.

Following O’Neill’s departure in early 2013, McClean soon followed out the door and fans weren’t disappointed to say the least. Even in 2017 he managed to rile Sunderland fans after a game when playing against us for west Brom.

Rating: 4/10

He did make some positive contributions to club, despite the acrimony of his exit and subsequent events after.

