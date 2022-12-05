Sunderland transfer rumours rated: Is Ross Stewart heading to Greece?

Another week, another Ross Stewart transfer rumour. This time it is Greek side Olympiakos who are reportedly showing interest.

This story comes from journalist Alan Nixon, who has reported it through his private Patreon page.

In many ways, it’s just the same old story but with a different source and club that has been named, and it will probably be a different one every week now until he either signs a new deal or leaves – hopefully the former.

Olympiakos does, at first, appear a slightly left-field link. They are the reigning Greek champions, although they are looking unlikely to retain that title this season due to a lightning start by rivals Panathinaikos.

They do tend to spend a bit of money too and try to pluck talent at their peak from secondary leagues around Europe. Their €16million spend last summer included two raids on the Championship for Philip Zinckernagel and Pipa, while their biggest signing came from the Danish Superligaen.

It is perhaps, then, not quite as left-field as it would first appear.

You would also have to acknowledge that Nixon has a very good record with reporting transfers. He is clearly well-connected through agents and gets a lot right about a lot of clubs’ deals, including Sunderland’s in the past.

Ultimately, though, it’s just another Ross Stewart rumour. We covered this last week when he was linked with Middlesbrough. Sunderland will take the option to automatically extend his deal by a year, but he’s a quality player who is in the last 18-months of his contract.

There’s going to be interest and a lot of it, and there is only one way that Sunderland are going to stop it.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

