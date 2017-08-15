It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is the gorgeous Dessie Mitcheson!

Dessie has been in the industry for the past six years and is a huge advocate for petite models who don't fit the traditional mold for models. This Pennsylvania babe wowed us with her dedication to creating a video that showcases her whole personality, which included a trip back home so that she could pose in the fields that she grew up in. Talk about pulling at our heartstrings!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Dessie from Miami Swim Week:

And here's a look at Dessie in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Enjoy some more photos of Dessie​ below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

