It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.
For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.
So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is the gorgeous Dessie Mitcheson!
Sports Illustrated has always been a dream of mine. I never thought I would have the opportunity to cast for them because of my size. I'm not 5'7 or above, I'm not a runway model, but they have opened up their casting for ANYONE! I knew I had to take a shot at this opportunity. So here is my submission video for @si_swimsuit, I hope you all enjoy it! Thank you Sports Illustrated for giving all girls and women a chance to grace your pages! @si_swimsuit #SISwimSearch Video shot by my friend @jeffzoetvisuals Bikinis from my friends @chynnadollsswim
Dessie has been in the industry for the past six years and is a huge advocate for petite models who don't fit the traditional mold for models. This Pennsylvania babe wowed us with her dedication to creating a video that showcases her whole personality, which included a trip back home so that she could pose in the fields that she grew up in. Talk about pulling at our heartstrings!
Here's one of our favorite moments with Dessie from Miami Swim Week:
Cheers to the best weekend of my life, @mj_day, and the @si_swimsuit team! The biggest brand I've ever worked with and the nicest, most genuine people! There's nothing about this weekend that I would change! Cheers to the other amazing 14 women that I got to walk this legendary runway with!! I know @si_swimsuit's new swim line will rock it out in 2018#siswimsearch #miamiswimweek #siswim
And here's a look at Dessie in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:
Enjoy some more photos of Dessie below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!