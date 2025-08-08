Aces Look to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Storm in Friday Night Matchup

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson was dominant once again in Wednesday’s win, putting up a stat-stuffing 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Her leadership on both ends of the court continues to anchor an Aces squad that’s starting to find its groove late in the season. Now tied with Seattle at 16-14, this head-to-head matchup could carry serious playoff implications.

Las Vegas has been in tight games all season, and while their scoring margin is slightly in the red averaging 81.4 points per game while giving up 82.7 they’ve shown they can close out games when it matters. Jackie Young continues to be a reliable scoring threat at 16.6 points per game and has provided steady playmaking with 4.5 assists per contest. Add in veteran savvy from Chelsea Gray , and the Aces have one of the most balanced backcourts in the league.

The team’s ability to knock down the long ball (8.3 per game) gives them a crucial edge, especially against a Storm team that struggles to match their pace from deep. Jewell Loyd , formerly of Seattle, has also been a key weapon from beyond the arc and brings intensity every time she faces her former squad.

Defensively, Wilson continues to shine. She leads the team in both steals and blocks, and her presence in the paint will be vital against Seattle ’s leading scorer, Nneka Ogwumike , who averages 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Aces will also have to look to stop triple double machine Skylar Diggins who has been on a tear as of late proving why she is one of the most experienced ball handlers on the court. Slowing her down will be a top priority for head coach Becky Hammon .

Seattle enters the game with a slightly better defensive profile, allowing just 79 points per game. But the Aces are confident they can push the tempo and dictate the pace. This game is a test of grit and execution and with the season winding down, every possession matters.

Las Vegas knows the path to a deep playoff run starts with stacking wins. A victory over Seattle would not only give them a leg up in the standings but also send a clear message to the rest of the league: the defending champs aren’t done yet.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET on ION.

