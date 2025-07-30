A'Ja Wilson is Second in Points and Rebounds per game this Season

The 2025 season has been a roller-coaster for the Las Vegas Aces. At 14-13, they are currently seventh in the standings as we are just past the season's halfway point. While they are in the middle of the pack, A'Ja Wilson has put up an impressive season to this point. Let's take a closer look.

Points

Wilson is second in the WNBA in scoring with 22.1 points per game. Napheesa Collier is the only player outscoring her. Collier is averaging 23.5 points per game for the Minnesota Lynx, who at 22-5 have the best record in the league.

Rebounds

With 9.1 rebounds per game, Wilson is also second in that category. Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky leads the league with 12.6 rebounds per game.

Blocks

Wilson leads the league with 2.4 blocks per game. Ezi Mgbegor of the Seattle Storm is right behind her. She's averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

Needless to say, A'Ja Wilson has been the Aces' leader on offense, defense, and crashing the glass. She must be a focal point of Las Vegas' strategies if they want to improve their standing before the end of the regular season.

For more updates on the Las Vegas Aces and the entire WNBA, keep checking out Sports Illustrated.