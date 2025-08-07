A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History in Statement Win Over Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO — The two time former MVP finished the night with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in a performance that helped snap the Aces’ two-game skid and keep them firmly in the playoff mix. Her all-around effort earned her Player of the Game honors, but it was her career milestones that stole the spotlight.

With her second block of the night, Wilson became just the fourth player in league history to record at least 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 500 blocks, and 300 steals. She also became the youngest player to hit those benchmarks at 28 years and 363 days old and the fastest to do so, reaching the feat in just 253 games. Lisa Leslie previously held the speed record at 287 games, and Candace Parker was the youngest until now, reaching the mark at 32 years and 120 days.

Wilson’s free-throw shooting was flawless. She went 11-for-11 from the line, marking the seventh time in her career she’s been perfect with 10 or more attempts. That stat ties her for sixth all-time alongside Lauren Jackson and Katie Smith. Diana Taurasi holds the top spot in that category with 19 such games.

In addition to her career milestone, Wilson continued to climb the scoring charts. With 25 or more points now in 71 career games, she ranks fourth in WNBA history behind only Taurasi (140), Tina Charles (82), and Breanna Stewart (77).

Her second block also placed her in the top 10 all-time for career blocks, becoming just the tenth player in league history to reach the 500-block mark.

The win over Golden State didn’t come easy. The Valkyries challenged the Aces in the fourth quarter, but Wilson's relentless presence on both ends kept her team in control. Her free throws helped close out the game, and her defensive stops helped neutralize Golden State’s late push.

Las Vegas improves to 16-14 on the season, inching closer to a top playoff seed. As the Aces continue their postseason push, Wilson’s consistency and historic output remain at the heart of their success. With her latest milestone in the books, she’s solidifying her place among the greatest to ever play the game.

