Aces Catch Fire From Deep, Tie League Record in Rout of Valkyries



LAS VEGAS — The Aces tied the second-most 3-pointers made in a single WNBA game, drilling 18 treys en route to a statement 101-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Jewell Loyd led the barrage, hitting 7-of-11 from long range and finishing with a season-high 27 points. The Aces (15-14) shot 45% from deep and tied their franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game, a performance that reaffirmed why Las Vegas remains one of the most dangerous perimeter teams in the league.

The Aces came out firing, shaking off Saturday’s 53-point drubbing at the hands of Minnesota. They opened Sunday’s game with nine triples in the first half and built a 50-25 lead at the break.

With the win, Las Vegas takes a 2-1 lead in the regular season series and will face the Valkyries once more Wednesday night on the road in a matchup that could carry major playoff seeding implications.

