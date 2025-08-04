Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces Catch Fire From Deep, Tie League Record in Rout of Valkyries

Just 24 hours removed from the worst home loss in WNBA history, the Las Vegas Aces delivered a scorching response this time from beyond the arc.
Jacobo Garrido|
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images


LAS VEGAS — The Aces tied the second-most 3-pointers made in a single WNBA game, drilling 18 treys en route to a statement 101-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Jewell Loyd led the barrage, hitting 7-of-11 from long range and finishing with a season-high 27 points. The Aces (15-14) shot 45% from deep and tied their franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game, a performance that reaffirmed why Las Vegas remains one of the most dangerous perimeter teams in the league.

The Aces came out firing, shaking off Saturday’s 53-point drubbing at the hands of Minnesota. They opened Sunday’s game with nine triples in the first half and built a 50-25 lead at the break.

With the win, Las Vegas takes a 2-1 lead in the regular season series and will face the Valkyries once more Wednesday night on the road in a matchup that could carry major playoff seeding implications.

